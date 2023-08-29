Aris Limassol vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2023 

Aris Limassol host Slovan Bratislava at the Alphamega Stadium on Thursday (August 31) in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League playoff, looking to overturn a first-leg deficit.

The Light Brigade lost 2-1 in the Slovakian capital last week. Marko Tolic opened the scoring for Bratislava in the 34th minute before David Strelec doubled their advantage shortly into the second half. Mihlali Mayambela pulled one back for Limassol midway through the half, but it couldn't inspire a comeback.

However, just days after that loss, Limassol added wind to their sails with a 2-1 defeat of Doxa in the Cypriot First Division, making it two wins from two in the new campaign. Anorthosis Famagusta are ahead of Aleksey Shpilevsky's side atop the standings only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, aiming to secure European football for the third straight year, Slovan need just a draw to reach the Europa League group stage. It will mark their first appearance in the competition since the 2019-20 season.

Aris Limassol vs Slovan Bratislava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is only the second clash between the two sides, following their first-leg clash last week.

Slovan have met Cypriot sides five times before, winning once: a 2-1 win over Aris Limassol in the first leg last week.

Slovan have won twice in their last six clashes: 2-1 vs Skalica in the Slovakian league and 2-1 vs Aris in the Europa League playoffs first leg.

Slovan's Marko Tolic is looking to score in his third straight European qualifier.

Slovan have lost one of their last five away games in Europe (including qualifiers and main-event), but it came in their most recent clash: 3-1 vs Maccabi Haifa.

Aris have played only three European qualifiers at home, winning the first two and losing the other.

Aris Limassol vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Neither side have particularly impressed this season, but Slovan have a slender advantage following their first-leg win.

Aris need to win by at least two goals to prevail, which seems difficult. The Sky Blues should fire back and force a draw, winning the tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Aris 1-1 Slovan

Aris Limassol vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes