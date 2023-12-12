Aris Limassol vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14, 2023

Group C of the UEFA Europa League comes to a climactic end, with Aris Limassol and Sparta Prague going head-to-head at the Alphamega Stadium on Thursday (December 14).

The Czech outfit head into the game needing all three points to reach the knockouts, as they sit two points behind first-placed Real Betis.

Aris lost their place at the top of the Cyprus top-flight table on Saturday following a 2-1 loss to AEK Larnaca at the AEK Arena. Before that, Aleksey Shpilevski’s men were on a run of consecutive league wins, with a 1-1 draw against Rangers in the Europa League on November 30 sandwiched in between.

Aris now return to the Europa League, where they are rooted to the bottom of Group C, three points behind Sparta, who have a significantly superior goal difference.

Meanwhile, Sparta maintained their fine run of results at the weekend, as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Jablonec in the Czech top flight. Brian Priske’s side have won their last five games across competitions, a run that has seen them extend their lead atop the 1. Liga table to five points.

This fine run of results has been owing to their defensive sturdiness, as they have kept four clean sheets in five games since a 2-1 loss to Rangers in November.

Aris Limassol vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, following a 2-2 draw in September.

Sparta are on a five-game winning streak, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 2-1 loss to Rangers in November.

Aris have won all but one of their last five home games across competitions, with a 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on October 26 being the exception.

Sparta have lost their last three European games on the road, conceding seven goals and scoring three, since August.

Aris Limassol vs Sparta Prague Prediction

While Limassol have nothing to play for, Sparta need all three points to guarantee their place in the knockouts. Priske’s men have put together a fine run of form, so they should claim all three points.

Prediction: Aris 1-2 Sparta

Aris Limassol vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sparta to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals in five of Limassol’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: First to score - Sparta (Sparta have opened the scoring in their last five games.)