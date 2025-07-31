Aris Thessaloniki vs Araz Naxcivan Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Aris Thessaloniki and Araz Naxcivan return to action in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers when they square off at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium on Thursday.

Aris Thessaloniki were left red-faced in the first leg against Araz Naxcivan last Thursday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat after giving up their lead in the final 15 minutes.

This was in keeping with their underwhelming run of results in pre-season, where Ouzounidis’s men lost three of their four friendly matches, with a 2-1 victory over Anorthosis Famagusta on July 17 being the exception.

Aris will be backing themselves to turn the tie around on Thursday as they return home, where they are on a run of three straight competitive victories and are unbeaten in their last seven games since January.

As for Araz Naxcivan, they find themselves on the cusp of reaching the Conference League third qualifying round following an impressive UEFA fixture debut last Thursday.

Elmar Bakhshiyev’s side secured a first-ever European qualification last season, when they picked up 58 points from their 36 matches to clinch third place in the Azerbaijan Premier League table.

However, Araz Naxcivan will need to show their mettle at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium on Thursday as they have won just one of their last seven competitive away games.

Aris Thessaloniki vs Araz Naxcivan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second-ever meeting between Aris Thessaloniki and Araz Naxcivan, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse leg when the Azerbaijan outfit picked up a 2-1 victory.

Aris Thessaloniki have lost just one of their most recent 10 competitive games while claiming five wins and four draws since February 23.

Araz Naxcivan have failed to win six of their last seven competitive away matches, losing twice and picking up four draws since February’s 2-0 victory over Zira.

Aris are on a run of seven straight competitive home games without defeat, claiming five wins and two draws since kicking off the year with a 2-0 loss against OFI Crete on January 5.

Aris Thessaloniki vs Araz Naxcivan Prediction

While Araz Naxcivan head into Thursday’s clash in the driver’s seat in this tie, they will need to be at their best at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium against an Aris Thessaloniki side who have been near impenetrable at home this year.

We predict Ouzounidis’s men will make the most of their home advantage and overturn the first-leg deficit.

Prediction: Aris Thessaloniki 2-0 Araz Naxcivan

Aris Thessaloniki vs Araz Naxcivan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aris Thessaloniki to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Aris’ last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the hosts’ last six matches)

