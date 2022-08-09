Aris vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Aris host Maccabi Tel Aviv at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece on Thursday for the second leg of their 2022-23 Europa Conference League third qualifying round.
The Greek side have a mountain to climb here as they were beaten 2-0 in the Israeli capital last week, courtesy of goals from Djordje Jovanovic and Eran Zahavi.
Aris need to win by at least three goals to qualify for the next round, which appears difficult, but their encouraging record on home soil should make things interesting.
Aris vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Head-To-Head
Aris and Tel Aviv's clash last week was their first ever in history and the Israeli outfit have the head-to-head advantage following a 2-0 victory.
Aris Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W
Maccabi Tel Aviv Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D
Aris vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Team News
Aris
Andre Gray, who has taken his new side by storm, was nullified in the first leg but will be hungry to add to his tally here. He struck twice on his first and only home appearance last month.
Spanish international and former Manchester City midfielder Manu Garcia could be given a start in midfield.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Doubtful: None
Maccabi Tel Aviv
Ofir Davidzada was kept on the bench after picking up a groin injury during the warm-up and might start among the substitutes once more on Thursday if he's fit.
Eran Zahavi could be reinstated in the starting XI after his first-leg heroics.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Doubtful: Ofir Davidzada
Aris vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Predicted XI
Aris (4-2-3-1): Julian Cuesta; Salem M'Bakata, Fabiano, Jakub Brabec, Bradley Mazikou; Bryan Dabo, Cheick Doukoure; Daniel Mancini, Manu Garcia, Juan Iturbe; Andre Gray.
Maccabi Tel Aviv (3-4-1-2): Daniel Peretz; Sheran Yeini, Enric Saborit, Nir Bitton; Andre Geraldes, Joris van Overeem, Dan Glazer, Eylon Almog; Avi Rikan; Eran Zahavi, Djordje Jovanovic.
Aris vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction
Tel Aviv, commanding a healthy 2-0 advantage, might set up to play for a draw here with a more defensive approach, although it's not easy to keep out Aris on their home soil.
The Thessaloniki outfit are a different kettle of fish at the Kleanthis Vikelidis Stadium and we expect them to win, but the away side will still progress on a better aggregate score.
Prediction: Aris 2-1 Maccabi Tel Aviv