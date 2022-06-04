Armenia U21 vs France U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier

The qualifiers for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship continue next week and will see Armenia U21 host France U21 at the Yerevan Football Academy Stadium on Monday.

Armenia U21 have endured an abysmal qualification campaign, winning just one of their seven games so far. They were beaten 3-1 by North Macedonia U21 in their last game, squandering the early lead they held via an Erik Simonyan header.

The home team sit bottom of the group table with just three points from eight games and will miss out on the continental showpiece next year.

France U21, on the other hand, have enjoyed a brilliant run in the qualifiers and are inching ever closer to securing a spot in the tournament next year. They beat Serbia U21 2-0 in their last game, with OGC Nice youngsters Khepren Thuram and Amine Gouiri getting on the scoresheet in either half.

The visitors sit top of the group with 22 points from eight games. They will now be looking to continue their qualification charge with a win on Monday.

Armenia U21 vs France U21 Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between Armenia U21 and France U21. The visitors have won all three of those matchups, most recently handing out a 7-0 thrashing to the Armenians in the reverse fixture back in November last year.

Armenia U21 Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

France U21 Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Armenia U21 vs France U21 Team News

Armenia U21

Head coach Rafael Nazaryan has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of Monday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

France U21

The visitors will be without the services of Alexis Claude, Amine Adli, Rayan Cherki and Crystal Palace's Michael Olise as they are all injured.

Nantes Quentin Merlin made his France U21 debut last time out and will be hoping for more minutes here.

Injured: Michael Olise, Alexis Claude, Amine Adli, Rayan Cherki

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Armenia U21 vs France U21 Predicted XI

Armenia U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Arman Nersesyan (GK); Arsen Galstyan, Arman Ghazaryan, Erik Simonyan, Volodya Samsonyan; Narek Aghasaryan, Aram Khamoyan, Narek Alaverdyan; Mikayel Mirzoyan, Zhirayr Shagoyan, Martin Grigoryan

France U21 Predicted XI (4-3-3): Illan Meslier (GK); Pierre Kalulu, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Adrien Truffert; Maxence Caqueret, Khepren Thuram, Eduardo Camavinga; Nathan N'Goumou, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Amine Gouiri

Armenia U21 vs France U21 Prediction

Armenia are on a six-game losing streak and have now lost 15 of their last 16 games across all competitions. They have the worst defensive record in the group with 22 goals conceded in eight games.

Meanwhile, France U21 are on a seven-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last nine. They are clear favorites for this one and should pick up maximum points here.

Prediction: Armenia U21 0-3 France U21

