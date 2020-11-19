Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Arminia Bielefeld are set to play hosts to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday at the Bielefelder Alm in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Arminia Bielefeld come into this game following a 5-0 loss to Union Berlin nearly two weeks ago in the Bundesliga.

Goals from young Japanese winger Keita Endo, midfielder Robert Andrich, Dutch attacker Sheraldo Becker, Germany international Max Kruse and forward Cedric Teuchert secured a comfortable win for Urs Fischer's side.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, beat Borussia Monchengladbach 4-3 at the BayArena 10 days ago in the Bundesliga.

A brace from Argentina international Lucas Alario and goals from young winger Leon Bailey and Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger ensured victory for Peter Bosz's side.

A brace from Germany international Lars Stindl and a goal from midfielder Valentino Lazaro proved to be mere consolation for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Arminia Bielefeld have won four games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2013 in the DFB-Pokal, with Bayer Leverkusen beating Arminia Bielefeld 2-0.

Goals from a young Son Heung-min, now at Tottenham Hotspur, and Germany international Sidney Sam secured the win for Bayer Leverkusen.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-L-L

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Arminia Bielefeld manager Uwe Neuhaus will be unable to call upon the services of German attacker Andreas Voglsammer, who is out with an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues.

Injured: Andreas Voglsammer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen have a few injury concerns to deal with. They will be without young Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios, captain and Chile international Charles Aranguiz, Colombian right-back Santiago Arias and attacker Paulinho.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, Paulinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stefan Ortega, Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Jacob Barrett Laursen, Manuel Prietl, Arne Maier, Marcel Hartel, Ritsu Doan, Fabian Klos, Cebio Soukou

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Florian Wirtz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld come into this game in poor form, having lost their last five league games. Young Japan international Ritsu Doan, on loan from PSV Eindhoven, is a highly-rated player who needs to step up, while veteran striker Fabian Klos looks likely to lead the line.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in fine form. They have won four of their last five games, and in striker Lucas Alario have a player in fine goalscoring form.

Despite losing Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland in the summer, Leverkusen are fourth in the league table and have produced some good performances.

Bayer Leverkusen are a team in form and should be able to emerge victorious over Arminia Bielefeld.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Arminia Bielefeld

