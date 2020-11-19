Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to host Augsburg on Saturday at the Borussia-Park in a Bundesliga fixture.

Borussia Monchengladbach come into this game on the back of a 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen 10 days ago at the BayArena.

A brace from Argentina international Lucas Alario and goals from young winger Leon Bailey and Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger ensured victory for Peter Bosz's side.

A brace from Germany international Lars Stindl and a goal from midfielder Valentino Lazaro proved to be mere consolations for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Augsburg, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Hertha Berlin nearly two weeks ago at the WWK Arena. Goals from Brazilian attacker Matheus Cunha, Belgium international Dodi Lukebakio and Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek secured the victory for Hertha Berlin.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Head-to-Head

In 20 previous encounters between the two sides, Borussia Monchengladbach hold the advantage. They have won eight games, lost five and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago, with Borussia Monchengladbach beating Augsburg 3-2.

A brace from attacker Lars Stindl and a goal from Algerian left-back Ramy Bensebaini resulted in the win for their side. Midfielder Eduard Lowen and Iceland international Alfred Finnbogason scored the goals for Augsburg.

Borussia Monchengladbach form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-W-L

Augsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-L-W-L

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach manager Marco Rose will be unable to call upon the services of German midfielder Jonas Hofmann, who is out injured.

Injured: Jonas Hofmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

🎙️ #Rose: "@Deniszakaria8 will be back on the bench on Saturday and is an option." He's feeling good and is pain free. We will try to ease him back in over the next weeks, but he of course still needs a little time."#DieFohlen #BMGFCA pic.twitter.com/ibSgiP2mlH — Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Augsburg have a few injury concerns. They will be without Finland international Fredrik Jensen, winger Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee, defender Raphael Framberger and Czech Republic international Jan Moravek due to injuries.

Injured: Fredrik Jensen, Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee, Raphael Framberger, Jan Moravek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Predicted XI

Borussia Monchengladbach Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Breel Embolo, Alassane Plea, Marcus Thuram

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafal Gikiewicz, Robert Gumny, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai, Iago, Daniel Caligiuri, Tobias Strobl, Carlos Gruezo, Ruben Vargas, Michael Gregoritsch, Andre Hahn

Leading by example 💪 pic.twitter.com/7TiKByULWR — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) November 18, 2020

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Augsburg Prediction

Borussia Monchengladbach have a talented squad guided by a good manager. The attacking trident of Marcus Thuram, Alassane Plea and Breel Embolo has impressed, while players like Nico Elvedi, Ramy Bensebaini and Jonas Hofmann have all performed well.

Augsburg, on the other hand, will rely on attackers Austrian Michael Gregoritsch to lead the line for the club. Midfielder Carlos Gruezo could prove to be crucial, alongside Alfred Finnbogason, who has consistently scored.

Borussia Monchengladbach have what it takes to beat Augsburg.

Prediction: Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 Augsburg

