Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich resume their domestic duties this Saturday at the Bielefelder Alm by taking on newcomers Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

The reigning champions bounced back from their stunning 4-1 loss to Hoffenheim with a hard-fought victory against Hertha Berlin in their last match, whereas the Blues were condemned to their first loss by Werder Bremen before the international break.

The promoted side will be eager to cause an upset this weekend against the holders, but that might be a tall order considering Bayern have a very strong team on paper.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head

Unsurprisingly, the Bavarians boast a far superior head-to-head record against Die Arminen, winning 26 games to the latter's five, though the last victory came way back in April 2009, when the sides last met, as Bayern emerged 1-0 victors in this fixture.

Only four games out of 35 clashes between them have ended in a stalemate, and Bielefeld will have to look all the way back to September 2006 to trace their last triumph over the Bundesliga giants - a 2-1 win in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Arminia Bielefeld Bundesliga Form Guide: D-W-L

Bayern Munich Bundesliga Form Guide: W-L-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

The hosts will be without the injured trio of Nathan de Medina, Arne Maier, and Andreas Voglsammer, while striker Sebastian Muller remains unavailable.

Bayern Munich

Kingsley Coman's return should be a massive boost in the attack, though Leroy Sane will be out due to a knee injury he picked up in the Hoffenheim game before the international break. New recruits Tanguy Kouassi (thigh problem) and Bouna Sarr (muscle problem) are ruled out too.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich Predicted XIs

Arminia Bielefeld (4-3-3): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Andreson Lucoqui; Marcel Hartel, Ritsu Doan, Manuel Prietl; Fabian Klos, Cebio Soukou, Sergio Cordova.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Alphonso Davies; Robert Lewandowski.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich Predictions

Bayern have continued to be free-scoring, as they were in the previous campaign, netting 13 times from the opening three games. However, the defence has looked unsettled in recent games, conceding seven goals combined in games against Hoffenheim and Hertha Berlin.

Die Blauen smell blood in the water and will be looking to hurt the mighty visitors on the break, but the sheer attacking firepower in Bayern Munich's ranks could prove to be too much for the newcomers to handle. Robert Lewandowski scored four times in the last game, while Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller have been in a fine form too.

Bayern is likely to return home from their trip to Bielefeld with a handful of goals and three points.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-4 Bayern Munich