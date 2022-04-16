Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich will face Arminia Bielefeld at the Bielefelder Alm in the Bundesliga on Saturday, looking to put their European heartbreak behind them.

The Bavarians were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after a 2-1 aggregate loss to Villarreal in the quarterfinals. Julian Naglesmann's side, who lost 1-0 in the first leg away from home, could only salvage a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena. Samuel Chukwueze struck for the visitors with two minutes of normal time remaining on the clock to send the German behemoths packing.

On the league front, though, Bayern are just a stone's throw away from a tenth consecutive league title as they sit nine points clear at the top with just five games remaining.

Bielefeld, meanwhile, are down in 16th place with just 26 points from 29 games and are in freefall - winless in six games, losing five. As things stand, they're heading into the relegation playoffs.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich Head-To-Head

Bayern have a dominant record against Bielefeld, winning 14 of their last 18 clashes against them, losing just twice. The Bavarians have also won seven of their last eight clashes with Bielefeld, a 3-3 draw in February 2021 being the only time they dropped points during this period.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L.

Bayern Munich Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

The Blues have quite a few injury concerns at the moment. Fabian Klos remains out with a head injury, while Nathan de Medina, Gonzalo Castro, Guilherme Ramos, Joakim Nilsson and Cedric Brunner are doubtful. Andres Andrade is also nursing an ankle problem, but he could still feature.

Injured: Fabian Klos, Cedric Brunner.

Suspended: None.

Doubtful: Nathan de Medina, Gonzalo Castro, Guilherme Ramos, Joakim Nilsson, Andres Andrade.

Unavailable: None.

Bayern Munich

Corentin Tolisso will miss several weeks because of a muscle injury, whereas Bouna Sarr is nursing a knee injury. However, Niklas Sule could return to the XI after recovering from flu.

Injured: Corentin Tolisso, Bouna Sarr, Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman.

Doubtful: Eric Maxim Chopo-Moting.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Niklas Sule.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld (4-5-1): Stefan Ortega; Andres Andrade, George Bello, Amos Pieper, Nathan de Medina; Masaya Okugawa, Alessandro Schopf, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Manuel Prietl, Patrick Wimmer; Janni Serra.

Bayern Munich (3-5-1-1): Manuel Neuer; Tanguy Nianzou, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano; Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies; Thomas Muller; Robert Lewandowski.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern have gone through the motions lately, enduring a drop in form, but that still might not stop them from winning here.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 0-2 Bayern Munich.

