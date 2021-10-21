Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Arminia Bielefeld are set to play Borussia Dortmund at the Bielefelder Alm on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Arminia Bielefeld come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Markus Weinzierl's Augsburg in the Bundesliga. A first-half goal from English centre-back Reece Oxford for Augsburg was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Danish left-back Jacob Barrett Laursen for Arminia Bielefeld.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Erik ten Hag's Ajax in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. An own goal from experienced forward Marco Reus and goals from versatile Dutch star Daley Blind, Brazilian winger Antony and Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller ensured victory for Ajax.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Borussia Dortmund hold the clear advantage. They have won four games, lost one and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Borussia Dortmund beating Arminia Bielefeld 3-0. Second-half goals from midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, English forward Jadon Sancho and Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus sealed the deal for Borussia Dortmund.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide in the Bundesliga: D-L-L-D-L

Borussia Dortmund form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-L-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld could be without Panama international Andres Andrade and Greek midfielder Sebastian Vasiliadis. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Frank Kramer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sebastian Vasiliadis, Andres Andrade

Suspended: None

Borussia Dortmund

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose will be without Spanish right-back Mateu Morey, young striker Youssoufa Moukoko and Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro. There are doubts over the availability of veteran left-back Marcel Schmelzer and American midfielder Giovanni Reyna.

Injured: Mateu Morey, Raphael Guerreiro, Youssoufa Moukoko

Doubtful: Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Stefan Ortega, Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen, Alessandro Schopf, Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze, Masaya Okugawa, Bryan Lasme, Janni Serra

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz, Jude Bellingham, Julian Brandt, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland, Thorgan Hazard

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld are currently 17th in the league table, and have lost three of their five league games. Frank Kramer's men have their job cut out for the rest of the season.

Borussia Dortmund, on the other hand, will be reeling after their heavy loss to Ajax in the Champions League. They are 2nd in the Bundesliga right now, a point behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Marco Rose will be hoping that the Ajax loss does not have long-term repercussions.

Borussia Dortmund should win this game.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Edited by Abhinav Anand