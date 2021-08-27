Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga action returns this Saturday as Arminia Bielefeld host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Bielefelder Alm.

Both teams have started the season slowly and are winless heading into the clash on matchday three in the German top flight.

Arminia Bielefeld have so far drawn both their games. Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, managed to put a harrowing opening day defeat against Borussia Dortmund behind them.

Although Oliver Glasner’s side managed to keep a clean sheet against Augsburg after conceding five goals in the opening game, they will be disappointed they did not take all three points.

The Bielefeld fans usually turn up for their home games, so expect a thrilling game when Frankfurt travel to northeast Germany.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-head

Eintracht Frankfurt have won this fixture 12 times, which is twice the number of wins Bielefeld have mustered against the Eagles.

There have been 10 draws between the two sides and three of them have come in the last three meetings between the two teams.

The Eagles will be looking for a repeat of last season’s performance at Arminia’s Bielefelder Alm ground. 😉💥#SGE #DSCSGE pic.twitter.com/956dnXevYa — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) August 26, 2021

Frankfurt will have good memories of their last trip to the Bielefelder Alm in January, as they won the game 5-1.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: D-D

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: L-D

Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Alessandro Schopf was sent off in the previous game, so he is suspended. Sebastian Vasiliadis is not yet fully fit and is expected to miss out.

Unavailable: Sebastian Vasiliadis

Suspended: Alessandro Schopf

Eintracht Frankfurt

Sebastian Rode is still recovering from surgery and is unavailable. Erik Durm is a doubt, and the Almamy Toure’s involvement is also unlikely as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

.@Sebastianrode20 has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.



Get well soon, Seppl! 🍀#SGE — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) August 19, 2021

Injured: Sebastian Rode

Doubtful: Erik Durm, Almamy Toure

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Lineups

Arminia Bielefeld Probable XI (4-3-3): Stefan Ortega Moreno; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Laursen; Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze, Masaya Okugawa; Robin Hack, Fabian Klos, Florian Kruger

Eintracht Frankfurt Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Kevin Trapp; Christopher Lenz, Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, Danny da Costa; Djibril Sow, Makoto Hasebe; Filip Kostic, Jesper Lindstrom, Jens Petter Hauge; Rafael Borre

Arminia Bielefeld vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

It’s a tricky one to call as both teams have made slow starts. However, we believe Frankfurt have the quality to overcome Bielefeld despite playing away from home.

Score prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

