Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Arminia Bielefeld are set to play host to RB Leipzig at the Bielefelder Alm on Friday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Arminia Bielefeld come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Peter Bosz's Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday at the BayArena. Goals from Japanese midfielders Ritsu Doan and Masaya Okugawa secured the win for Frank Kramer's Arminia Bielefeld. Czech Republic international Patrik Schick scored the consolation goal for Bayer Leverkusen.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt last Sunday at the Red Bull Arena. A goal from Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg for RB Leipzig was cancelled out by a strike from Japan international Daichi Kamada for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won two games and drawn one.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with RB Leipzig beating Arminia Bielefeld 2-1. Goals from Spanish left-back Angelino and French midfielder Christopher Nkunku ensured victory for RB Leipzig. Experienced German striker Fabian Klos scored the goal for Arminia Bielefeld.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-D-L-L

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-W-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia Bielefeld could be without Benin international Cebio Soukou, Danish left-back Jacob Barrett Laursen and German midfielder Reinhold Yabo. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Frank Kramer is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Reinhold Yabo, Jacob Barrett Laursen, Cebio Soukou

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will be unable to call upon the services of French centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Austria international Konrad Laimer, while there are doubts over the availability of young Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and former Manchester City left-back Angelino.

Injured: Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer

Doubtful: Angelino, Dominik Szoboszlai

Suspended: None

Squad update 📢



Dayot #Upamecano picked up a muscle injury to his right calf in the game against @eintracht_eng and will be out for the next 10 to 14 days.



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig #RBLSGE pic.twitter.com/CJVriECczj — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) March 15, 2021

Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega, Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Anderson Lucoqui, Christian Gebauer, Manuel Prietl, Arne Maier, Masaya Okugawa, Fabian Klos, Ritsu Doan

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi, Nordi Mukiele, Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban, Marcel Halstenberg, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Hwang Hee-chan, Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth

Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld are currently 15th in the Bundesliga table, and have registered only one win out of their last five league games. They are only one point ahead of 16th-placed Hertha Berlin and 17th-placed Mainz, and have their work cut out for the remainder of the season.

So geht es in die neue #Bundesliga-Woche!

Erstmals seit dem 18.Spieltag stehen wir wieder über dem berühmten Strich - so darf es gerne bleiben ⚽️💪 #DSCRBL #immerdabei pic.twitter.com/mkpLsBE4PK — DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) March 16, 2021

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are 2nd in the Bundesliga, four points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Julian Nagelsmann side continue to impress on a consistent basis, with the likes of Marcel Sabitzer, Ibrahima Konate and Nordi Mukiele all linked with big moves away.

RB Leipzig will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 RB Leipzig

