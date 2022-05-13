Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Arminia Bielefeld and RB Leipzig will draw the curtain on the 2021-22 German Bundesliga campaign when they lock horns at the Bielefelder Alm Stadium on Saturday.

While the hosts have been effectively relegated to the second tier, Die Roten Bullen will be looking to secure their place in next season’s Champions League.

Arminia Bielefeld failed to move into the relegation playoff spot last Friday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Bochum.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last 10 outings, picking up two points from a possible 30 since February’s 1-0 win over Union Berlin.

With 27 points from 33 games, Arminia Bielefeld are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table, three points off 16th-placed Stuttgart, who boast a goal difference of +7 in the relegation playoff spot.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, returned to winning ways last time out as they comfortably saw off Augsburg 4-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were beaten 3-1 by Borussia Monchengladbach on May 2 before suffering a semi-final exit from the Europa League courtesy of a 3-1 loss to Rangers three days later.

With 57 points from 33 games, RB Leipzig are currently fourth in the league standings, two points above fifth-placed Freiburg just outside the final Champions League qualification spot.

Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig Head-To-Head

With three wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Leipzig head into the weekend with a superior record in the history of this fixture. Arminia Bielefeld have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide: L-D-L-L-L

RB Leipzig Form Guide: W-L-L-W-L

Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Bryan Lasme, Cedric Brunner and Fabian Klos are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Bryan Lasme, Cedric Brunner and Fabian Klos

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Leipzig remain without Amadou Haidara, who has been ruled out due to a severe knee problem.

Injured: Amadou Haidara

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Guilherme Ramos, Nathan de Medina, Joakim Nilsson, Barrett Laursen; Alessandro Schöpf, Manuel Prietl; Masaya Okugawa, Gonzalo Castro, Florian Krüger; Patrick Wimmer

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Josko Gvardiol, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann; Benjamin Henrichs, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl; Angeliño, Christopher Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Arminia Bielefeld vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Fresh off the back of ending their losing streak, Leipzig will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to set the pace for their DFB Pokal final against Freiburg.

Looking at Arminia Bielefeld’s form, we predict a one-sided affair with Die Roten Bullen claiming a comfortable win.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 0-2 RB Leipzig

Edited by Peter P