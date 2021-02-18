Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Arminia Bielefeld host Wolfsburg in a big Bundesliga clash on Friday night which has implications at both ends of the table.

Arminia had a great result on Monday night, but will feel that it could've been even better. They were 2-0 and then 3-1 up against Bayern Munich, but couldn't hold on for the three points.

That game ended in a 3-3 stalemate, with Arminia remaining in 16th place in the Bundesliga.

Arminia still have a game in hand, after their home game against Werder Bremen a couple of weeks ago was postponed due to inclement weather. With that game in hand, they are level on points with Hertha Berlin, but with a poorer goal difference.

Arminia will be looking to string together a few good results to take them out of the relegation dogfight in the Bundesliga this season.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are well in contention to finish in the top four. They are currently fourth with 39 points, and have a three-point lead over Bayer Leverkusen in fifth place.

In their last game, Wolfsburg drew 0-0 with Borussia Monchengladbach at home. That result ended a run of five straight league wins for Oliver Glasner's side.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

Wolfsburg have won 10 of the last 17 games that they have played against Arminia, losing only three of those matches.

In the reverse fixture, Wolfsburg beat Arminia 2-1. Wout Weghorst and Maximilian Arnold scored early in the first half to put them in command of the game. Sven Schipplock scored a late consolation for Arminia.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: D-L-L-W-D

Wolfsburg form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Japanese winger Ritsu Doan injured his knee in the draw against Bayern Munich, and is said to be out for at least a month.

Injured: Ritsu Doan

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Glasner is likely to have a fully-fit squad for this game, with Wolfsburg facing no known concerns related to injuries at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg Predicted XIs

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan de Medina; Fabian Kunze, Manuel Prietl; Christian Gebauer, Michel Vlap, Andreas Voglsammer; Fabian Klos

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Maxence Lacroix, John Brooks, Otavio; Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold; Ridle Baku, Yannick Gerhardt, Josip Brekalo; Wout Weghorst

Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Wolfsburg have a settled side with no injuries and are in excellent form. Despite Arminia's result against Bayern last time, we are predicting that Wolfsburg will win this game.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Wolfsburg