Arosa vs Valencia Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th December 2023

Valencia visit Estadio A Lomba on Tuesday to face fifth-tier Arosa in the second round of the 2023-24 Copa Del Rey.

Los Che are not in good spirits right now following a late 2-1 defeat to Girona in La Liga on Saturday.

Hugo Duro has put the Bats in front after 56 minutes into the clash, but Christian Stuani turned the match around in the final 10 minutes of the game.

In the 82nd minute, the Uruguayan equalized for the Blanquivermells before netting the winner six minutes later as Valencia lost for the sixth time this season.

With just 19 points from 15 games, Rubén Baraja's side are down in ninth position of the league table and winless in their last three clashes.

In the league cup, Valencia overcame Logrones in the first round to get here, as goals from Pablo Gonzalez and Diego Lopez earned them a 2-0 victory.

Arosa are one of the two sides from the fifth tier still in the competition, with Atzeneta being the other.

In the last round, Arosa were beaten 3-0 by La Liga side Granada, but they were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player, and the Galician outfit were awarded a 3-0 win instead.

Now, the side is coming off the back of a narrow 1-0 win in the Tercera Federación - Group 1, as Santiago Torres' 18th-minute goal earned them all three points against UD Ourense.

Arosa vs Valencia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between Arosa and Valencia.

Valencia haven't gone out in the second round of the Copa Del Rey since the 2004-05 season.

Valencia are unbeaten in their last eight away games in Copa Del Rey, winning seven (excluding the 2021 final).

Valencia have kept a clean sheet in their last three away games in the Copa Del Rey

Arosa have kept a clean sheet in their last two matches.

Arosa vs Valencia Prediction

Arosa will be keen to continue their cup run but come up against a talented side residing in the top tier of Spanish football. Although the Galician outfit have kept a clean sheet in their last two games, it will take a mighty effort to keep out Los Che, who are a different kettle of fish.

Prediction: Arosa 0-3 Valencia

Arosa vs Valencia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Valencia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No