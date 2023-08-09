Arouca vs Brann Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10, 2023 

Arouca and Brann trade tackles in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier on Thursday (August 10).

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw in a friendly with Moreirense last week. Before that, Arouca saw off Rio Ave with a routine 2-0 home win in the Portuguese League Cup. Eboue Kouassi and Rafa Mujica scored in either half to inspire the win a fortnight ago.

Brann, meanwhile, beat Ham-Kam 2-0 away in the Eliteserien over the weekend. Sander Kartum and Niklas Castro scored quickfire first-half goals to inspire their team to all three points.

The Bergen outfit booked their spot in this stage of the qualifiers, having won the Norwegian Cup last season. Arouca, meanwhile, qualified courtesy of their fifth-placed finish in the Portuguese Primeira Liga last term.

The winner of this tie face either Santa Coloma or AZ Alkmaar in the playoffs for a spot in the group stage.

Arouca vs Brann Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Arouca's last 17 games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Seven of Brann's last nine away games have produced at least three goals.

Arouca's last seven competitive games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Five of Brann's last seven games across competitions have produced at least 10 corners.

Arouca are competing in Europe for the second time.

Arouca vs Brann Prediction

The two teams square off in a battle of teams with contrasting styles. Arouca are ultraconservative, with their games tending to be cagey and low-scoring affairs, while Brann are more expansive.

The Norwegian side are more experienced in the continent and have been in competitive action for the last few months. Expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Arouca 1-1 Brann

Arouca vs Brann Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corners