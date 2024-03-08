Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024 

Arouca will host Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and continue their push for continental football. They carried out a clinical 5-1 demolition of Chaves in their last match with four different players getting on the scoresheet including team top scorer Rafa Mujica, who netted a brace.

Arouca sit seventh in the league standings with 34 points from 24 matches and will be looking to continue their winning streak this weekend.

Sporting have enjoyed a brilliant campaign so far and remain on the hunt for the Primeira Liga title. They beat Farense 3-2 last time out in the league before playing out a 1-1 draw against Serie A side Atalanta in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League last-16 clash on Wednesday.

The visitors sit atop the Primeira Liga standings with 59 points picked up so far. They are one point above second-placed Benfica and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Arouca and Sporting. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Sporting are the highest-scoring side in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal tally of 66.

The Arouquenses are without a clean sheet in their last five league games.

The Lions have lost twice in the league this season with both defeats occurring on the road.

Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Arouca are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won six of their last seven games. They have lost just one of their last seven home matches and will be hopeful of a positive result this weekend.

Sporting are on a brilliant 10-game unbeaten streak picking up seven wins in that period. Although both sides are in top form, the visitors are the stronger side ahead of Sunday's game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Arouca 1-2 Sporting Lisbon

Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)