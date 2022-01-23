Arsenal 0-0 Burnley: 5 talking points as Gunners drop points at home

Having been knocked out of the Carabo Cup by Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal were hoping to return to winning ways against Burnley, who are at the bottom of the league table. A win would bring them up to fourth, ahead of Manchester United on goal difference.

The Gunners started the game brightly, with Alexandre Lacazette coming close to breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute. As time passed, they ran out of ideas and despite all the dominance in possession, Mikel Arteta's side failed to break down the Clarets.

The visitors managed just one shot on target throughout the full 90 minutes and Sean Dyche would be more than happy that his team managed to get away with a much-needed point.

The goalless draw leaves the Londoners in sixth place before Chelsea take on Tottenham and Burnley remain rooted in 20th with 12 points from 18 matches. Here are five talking points from the game at the Emirates Stadium.

#5 Ashley Westwood's yellow puzzles Arsenal fans

Ashley Westwood should have been sent off during the first half

From stomping on Kieran Tierney's shin to shoving an elbow in the face of Gabriel Magalhaes, Westwood could have easily been sent off either for a serious foul on the first challenge or received a second yellow for the latter.

Yet he remained on the pitch and his presence clearly left the Arsenal faithful questioning whether the referee and video assistant referee were doing their jobs.

This is not the first time on-field decisions have gone against the Gunners. Meanwhile, Burnley are on an incredible run of 111 Premier League games without having a player sent off.

WelBeast @WelBeast Westwood made these challenges in the same game and he's still on the pitch. Westwood made these challenges in the same game and he's still on the pitch. https://t.co/zyfICKZgGc

#4 Alexandre Lacazette's wastefulness costs Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette missed a handful for chances

Leading the Arsenal frontline, Lacazette and his side managed 20 shots, of which only five were on target. The Frenchman missed several golden opportunities in both halves and his lack of accuracy in front of goal cost the Gunners a chance to get into the top four.

Lacazette, whose contract comes to an end this summer, last scored for the club on Boxing Day against Norwich City. Since then, the 30-year-old has failed to get onto the scoresheet against Manchester City, Liverpool and now Burnley.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future in doubt and Eddie Nketiah also possibly on the way out, the North Londoners are in dire need of signing a reliable striker to bolster their attacking prowess.

ArsenalVideo @arsenal_video



Chance for Alexandre Lacazette against Burnley and he should have scored #ARSBUR Chance for Alexandre Lacazette against Burnley and he should have scored #ARSBURhttps://t.co/cBZmKI18TH

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav