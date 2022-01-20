Arsenal could offer 18 month loan deal with option to buy in attempt to land Brazilian star: Reports

Arsenal could offer an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy in an attempt to land Arthur from Juventus, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web.

Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen his options in midfield before the winter transfer window slams shut. Juventus star Arthur has emerged as a target for Arsenal this month and the London giants are currently pushing to acquire his services.

The Gunners have reportedly offered a six-month loan deal for the Brazilian international. Juventus, though, are yet to give the green light for the move, with the Serie A giants keen to bring in a replacement before sanctioning the transfer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal held talks with Arthur's agent Federico Pastorello in London on Wednesday with hopes of making progress in their efforts to land the midfielder. Arteta's side have reportedly been asked to offer an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy for the 25-year-old following the meeting.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal are evaluating whether they should improve their offer for Arthur. The current feeling is that proposing to sign the midfielder on an 18-month loan deal with an option to make the move permanent would be enough to convince Juventus to sanction the deal.

The Gunners could thus make a new bid for him in the coming hours, as per Tutto Mercato Web journalist Giacomo Iacobellis. With time running out in the window, they are hopeful of striking a deal with Juventus over a deal for the midfielder soon.

Juventus midfielder Arthur has agreement with Arsenal

Arthur, who joined Juventus from Barcelona in the summer of 2020, has made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri so far this season. The Brazilian has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for the Italian giants and is not considered an indispensable player by them.

The former Gremio star is thus open to the idea of leaving Juventus during the ongoing transfer window. Arthur reportedly already has an agreement with Premier League club Arsenal.

He is determined to move to the Emirates Stadium before the transfer window slams shut if reports are to be believed. This is one reason why his agent traveled to England for talks on Wednesday.

It now remains to be seen if the Gunners can reach an agreement with Juventus over a deal for Arthur. They are also reportedly working on a move for Fiorentina frontman Dusan Vlahovic this month.

