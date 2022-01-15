Serie A star in agreement with Arsenal offer - Reports

Juventus midfielder Arthur is reportedly willing to join Arsenal on loan till the end of the season. The Gunners are keen to sign a top-quality midfielder during the ongoing transfer window. They have identified the former Barcelona midfielder as a plausible option.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are yet to agree to send Arthur on loan to Arsenal in the second half of the 2021-22 campaign. The Italian giants are believed to be keen to add a purchase option with an 'obligation to buy' clause to the deal.

Arsenal are having to make do without midfielder Thomas Partey this month, as the former Atletico Madrid star is on international duty with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Granit Xhaka's red card against Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final has left Mikel Arteta frustrated with the Swiss midfielder's lack of consistency and discipline. Arsenal could, therefore, look to sign a midfielder during the ongoing transfer window, and have set their sight on Arthur.

The Brazilian joined Juventus from Barcelona in the summer of 2020 as part of a swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic going the other way. The Brazilian midfielder quickly became a key member of the Bianconeri's first team, scoring once in 32 appearances last season.

The 25-year-old has, however, suffered from a lack of playing time under Massimiliano Allegri this season, making just 12 appearances across competitions. Arthur is currently behind the likes of Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur and Manuel Locatelli.

The midfielder is, therefore, believed to be keen to leave Juventus, and is open to the prospect of joining Premier League giants Arsenal.

Arsenal could sign Ruben Neves instead of Juventus midfielder Arthur

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Chelsea - Premier League

Arthur has failed to reach the heights expected of him during his time at Juventus. Despite his eagerness to join Arsenal during the ongoing transfer window, the Gunners could opt to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves instead.

According to Football.London, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a fan of Neves, and is interested in signing the Portuguese star. The 24-year-old's composure on the ball, vision, creativity, defensive ability and leadership qualities make him an ideal transfer target for Arsenal.

The Gunners are keen to sign a ball-playing midfielder to play alongside Partey in the centre of the park. Wolves could seek a fee in the region of £36 million for Neves, though.

It remains to be seen if Arteta pursues his interest in Neves, or brings in Arthur to the Emirates this month.

