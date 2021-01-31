Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United: 5 hits and flops as Red Devils drop more points | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal and Manchester United played out a goalless stalemate at the Emirates in a 2020-21 Premier League game.

Manchester United, however, were guilty of missing some crucial opportunities in the match, especially through Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, both of whom were well below their sparkling best.

Meanwhile, the Gunners, who were without their talismanic striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, came close through Alexandre Lacazette, who rattled the crossbar and drew out a save from David De Gea too.

Otherwise, this was an evenly fought match, with neither particular dominant throughout, as the momentum constantly swung from one end to the other.

However, the draw was more damaging to Manchester United's title push as Manchester City now have the chance to pull further clear at the top.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from either team in the match:

Flop: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford has a rare off-day at work.

It's not often Marcus Rashford is labelled a flop, but against Arsenal, he was quiet and far from his usual, rip-roaring best.

The Manchester United number nine was uncharacteristically sloppy in the attacking third, and his indecision cost his team a good chance in the first half.

Luke Shaw found him inside the box with a nice cross, but Rashford, instead of pulling the trigger, crossed the ball to Fernandes, and the chance went begging.

The home side's deep block proved successful, as they cut off all the supply lines to the striker, who was left devoid of service for much of the second half.

His final piece of action summed up his frustrating night; Rashford walked off in disappointment after firing his shot agonizingly wide of the target.

Hit: Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Time for Rowe to become a regular in Arteta's XI?

Emile Smith Rowe was a bit sloppy in possession, as he gave the ball away a few times, but the 20-year old Arsenal player had an impressive outing.

The midfielder was the key to regaining possession in the Manchester United half, especially in the opening stanza, while also driving forward to feed his attackers.

Rowe laid two key passes in the match and completed 87% of his passes too; he was the key cog in Arsenal's vanguard.

Arsenal's best effort on target, meanwhile, also came from the youngster. Rowe latched on to a knockdown inside the area after Lacazette rattled the bar with a free-kick, drawing a good save from the Manchester United custodian.

Rowe has been one of the shining lights for Arsenal in an otherwise poor campaign as he continues to stake his claim for a place in the starting XI.