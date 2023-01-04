Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle: Gunners' Player Ratings from a tightly contested stalemate with the Magpies | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United in the Premier League on Tuesday, January 3. The result ended their perfect home record this season, but they increase their lead to eight points at the top of the table, while Newcastle United are just one point behind Manchester City in second place, having played two games more.

The Gunners entered this game on the back of two high-scoring wins following the World Cup break. They defeated West Ham United 3-1 and Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2, increasing their lead at the summit to seven points. Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup looking to stretch their advantage further.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have enjoyed an incredible rise to top-four contention under manager Eddie Howe. With star players Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron, and Kieran Trippier in red-hot form, the Magpies were looking to close the gap on the league leaders.

Arsenal made a positive start to the game and dominated possession of the ball in the first period. Despite creating multiple chances, their forwards lacked accuracy and managed just one shot on target from seven attempts. Newcastle, on the other hand, lacked bite as well, hitting the target just once in six tries.

Referee Andy Madley was generous in brandishing the yellow cards as he booked five players in the first half. The Magpies received two of those for fouls, while the Gunners were handed three bookings. Dan Burn was involved in a come-together with Gabriel Magalhaes just before the break but no penalty was awarded following a VAR check.

Arsenal and Newcastle went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

The second half began in a similar fashion, with Newcastle adopting several tactics to slow the game down via fouls or going down after contact. This frustrated Arsenal as they were unable to break down a tight low block set by the Magpies. The Gunners dominated possession much like the first period and attempted 10 shots but hit the target just thrice.

Both side made limited changes midway through the second half as Newcastle were forced to replace the injured Joe Willock. The visitors lacked any threat in the second half as they attempted two shots but failed to hit the target.

There was drama deep into stoppage time as all of Arsenal's players hounded the referee with penalty appeals. However, replays confirmed there was no case for one and the game ended all square. On that note, let's take a look at how Arsenal's players performed in this contest.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale was involved in a tricky situation as invited pressure and was closed down by Joelinton in the first period. However, he escaped danger as Newcastle failed to capitalize. He made one save in the game.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White won eight duels and made five tackles in the process as he effectively shut off the Gunners' right flank. He was involved in the offense as well, playing one key pass and two accurate long balls.

William Saliba - 7/10

After looking a bit rusty in Arsenal's last couple of games, Saliba seemed to have come up to pace as he was solid in defense. He used his physicality well, winning six duels. He made four clearances and also played four accurate long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel put in a solid defensive performance and was involved in a couple of attacking moves as well. He won six duels, making three clearances and two tackles. He also attempted two shots but failed to hit the target.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko was the only Arsenal defender to receive a booking as he was cautioned for showing dissent. He made three clearances and played two long balls.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Partey was heavily-involved in the game as he had 106 touches of the ball. However, due to Newcastle's low block, most of his passes were sideways. He won seven duels and attempted two shots, but both were blocked.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Xhaka was active in the final third but was unable to carve out an opening for the Gunners. He played three key passes and three long balls but could not create a goalscoring chance. He was booked for a foul in the first half.

Martin Odegaard - 7/10

Odegaard played a frustrating game as he failed to produce the magic that made Arsenal tick in their recent wins. He only had 39 touches of the ball but played three key passes and two crosses. He also attempted two shots but failed to trouble Nick Pope.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka endured a frustrating night on the right flank as he was unable to accurately provide passes for his teammates. He played just one accurate cross in six tries and attempted two shots but could not score.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli tried several tricks and used bursts of speed to try and break in behind Newcastle's defense from the left but was effectively negated by Kieran Trippier, who was immense for the Magpies. Martinelli attempted four shots and played three key passes.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Much like his attacking partners, Nketiah was unable to get going and also received a booking for pulling Fabian Schar's shirt in the first half. He hit the target twice, including a late attempt that was parried by Pope with an outstretched left leg.

Substitutes

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 6.5/10

Tomiyasu was the Gunners' only substitute in the game. He played for just over 15 minutes and had a 100% passing accuracy, but failed to win any of his three duels.

