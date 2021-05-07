Arsenal 0-0 Villarreal: Player Ratings as Gunners crash out of Europe | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Arsenal's hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League football came to an end, as Villareal beat the Gunners 2-1 on aggregate after a goalless draw at the Emirates to reach the Europa League final.

After a lethargic second-leg performance from Arsenal, Villarreal comfortably defended their one-goal lead and will now play Manchester United in the final. Arsenal struggled to show urgency from the off, as Villarreal had numerous spells of possession throughout the game.

Eventually, first-leg goals from Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol were enough for Villareal to see out a blunt and spineless Arsenal team. Mikel Arteta's side went out without scoring a single open-play goal in the tie, conjuring just six shots on target in the two legs combined.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came close to scoring on two occasions but found the woodwork. Villarreal's defence looked breachable, but Arsenal's inefficiency in front of goal and lack of sustained pressure made it an easy job for the visitors to see out the game.

On that note, let's take a look at the Arsenal player ratings from the game.

Bernd Leno - 8/10

The German goalkeeper has been the centre of criticism in the last few weeks, but he redeemed himself by pulling off quite a few top saves to keep Arsenal in the game.

Hector Bellerin - 5/10

The Spaniard posed no threat against Villareal. Except for one cross into the box, which Aubameyang could successfully get at the end of, Victor Bellerin had no impact on the game whatsoever as Alfonso Pedraza found it too easy to contain him.

Rob Holding - 6/10

Paco Alcacer got the better of Holding multiple times throughout the game. The Englishman, as usual, was a weak link while playing in a high defensive line in an Arsenal back four.

Pablo Mari - 8/10

One of Arsenal's better players on the night, Pablo Mari tried his best to limit Gerard Moreno's impact in the game. But if not for the latter failing to hit the target, it could've been a tough night for Mari.

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

Xhaka's injury before the game meant Tierney had to put in a world-class shift at left-back. But he had a rather underwhelming outing.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Thomas Partey played as the lone DM in midfield, and Villarreal's rather weak pressing made it easier for him to dictate play from the middle of the park. The Ghanaian, though, couldn't impact proceedings in the final third.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

In one of his worse games for Arsenal, the 19-year-old had no joy on either flank against Villarreal. Saka was either dispossessed or forced to play the ball back to his deeper Arsenal teammates.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Odegaard's permanent move to Arsenal looks more and more unlikely, as he was too safe with his passes and failed to break the Villareal lines while underwhelming up front.

Emile Smith Rowe - 7/10

Smith Rowe adopted a box-to-box role against Villareal as Mikel Arteta decided to play with two attacking midfielders but to no avail. Smith Rowe also missed a golden opportunity in the second half to score Arsenal's opener.

Nicolas Pepe - 7/10

Villarreal's starting XI against Arsenal cost less than Nicolas Pepe. To add insult to injury, Pepe once again proved why his chances of excelling at Arsenal is highly unlikely after a rather dismal outing in a big game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng - 8/10

The Gabonese hit the post twice, once in each half, but he was limited to zero big chances throughout the game as Arsenal's best forward endured a tough night.

Ratings of Arsenal Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

The young Brazilian came on for Odegaard after 66 minutes. He had zero chances coming his way, and his best bet was beating Mario Gaspar and Albiol in 1v1 & 2v1 situations, which he failed to do.

Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah and Willian - N/A

The trio did not play long enough to warrant a rating.

