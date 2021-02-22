Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City: 5 hits and flops as Sky Blues register record 18th consecutive victory | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City extended their winning streak to 18 games in all competitions after seeing off Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling's second-minute strike proved to be enough for the Sky Blues, who've opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the table.

11 - Manchester City have equalled the record for consecutive away wins by an English top-flight team across all competitions (11), which was previously set by Pep Guardiola’s side between May and November 2017. Domination. pic.twitter.com/2X4sMDqL0O — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2021

Arsenal were second-best for most of the game, failing to conjure goal-scoring opportunities of note. They've now lost eight consecutive league games against Manchester City, who's title charge continues to gather steam.

On that note, here are five hits and flops from either team in the match:

Hit: Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling was on target for Manchester City.

Raheem Sterling continued his hot streak in the Premier League as well as his amazing scoring run against Arsenal, netting a goal to seal all three points for Manchester City.

After missing a bright chance to break the deadlock in the opening minute of the game, the former Liverpool winger headed home a Riyad Mahrez cross into the far corner from close range.

Raheem Sterling has scored home and away against Arsenal in each of the last two seasons 😎#ARSMCI pic.twitter.com/fpNlZJV7gn — Goal (@goal) February 21, 2021

That was only his ninth goal of the season, but more importantly, the difference-maker for his side. Even though he couldn't add to his tally, Sterling remained a thorn in Arsenal's flesh with his movements and passes in the final third.

Flop: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard underwhelmed against Manchester City.

Just a few hours before the game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lavished praise on his loan signing Martin Odegaard, describing him as a 'young leader' on the field.

However, after the Manchester City outing, Mikel Arteta might have to eat his own words, as the Norwegian youngster had a stinker against the league leaders.

Safe to say that Martin Odegaard was a little frustrated 😳 pic.twitter.com/6MqnBPSoqG — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) February 21, 2021

The 22-year old failed to bring his creative prowess to the fore, while his passing left a lot to be desired too. He was also dispossessed on one occasion.

It's still early days into his Arsenal spell, and he may need more time to adapt to his new surroundings.