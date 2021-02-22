Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City: 5 talking points as City continue their march to the title

Like every other side facing Manchester City this season, Arsenal were up against the odds to come out on top in this fixture. And they couldn't, as City emerged victorious with a 1-0 scoreline.

It was another solid performance by Pep and his team who look unstoppable at the moment. The away side got the lead inside two minutes at the Emirates when Sterling drifted into space left by Rob Holding and headed it from close range.

Riyad Mahrez was full of tricks and flicks on the right flank while Sterling caused all sorts of trouble down the left. But despite creating many chances, City could not double their lead.

Arsenal grew into the game and created opportunities during the end of the first half. They carried the momentum into the second half really well and made life difficult for Manchester City.

Pep's team were sloppy and could not pass around at will as they did in the first 45 minutes. Arsenal created a few half-chances but were unable to find the back of the net.

Raheem Sterling's early header in the first half turned out to be the winning goal as Pep Guardiola's side restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Keeping all that in mind, let us take a look at the five talking points from this game.

#5 Unsung hero Bernardo Silva

Bernardo is back to his best

After a sluggish start to the onogoing season, Bernardo Silva seems to have returned to his best.

The Portuguese's relentless pressing, added to his brilliant passing-range makes him a special player. He is quite often at the centre of City's attacks and has once again grown into an important player for the side.

If City continue their dominance over the Premier League, expect Bernardo to play a crucial role.

#4 Arsenal's European dreams

Arteta needs to turn things around quickly

Mikel Arteta's job of helping Arsenal finish in one of the European spots is getting tougher and tougher as we enter the last phase of the season.

With just one win in the last four games, Arsenal have dropped to the 10th position, six points off the final Europa League spot.

Arteta's men had found some form during the end of 2020 but the recent run of results has turned things again.

The upcoming run of fixtures doesn't paint a nice picture too. They are set to face Leicester City, Tottenham and Liverpool in their next five games.

It is going to take a mammoth effort from Arsenal to finish in the top six.