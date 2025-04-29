Arsenal 0-1 PSG: Player ratings for the Gunners as Dembele's early strike sinks Gunners | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 by PSG in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday, April 29. Ousmane Dembele was the difference-maker on the night as his fourth-minute strike was enough to give the Parisians a slender victory at the Emirates.

Coming into the fixture on the back of a stunning 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the quarterfinals, the Gunners were widely expected to prevail once again, having also beaten PSG 2-0 at home in the group stages.

However, this time around, they were dealt an early blow, as Dembele recovered possession in midfield and drove forward. After a neat one-two with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, he unleashed a shot that bounced in off the inside of the post.

Arsenal struggled to claw their way back into the first half, but went into the break with a one-goal deficit. The Guners appeared to draw level minutes into the second half when Mikel Merino headed the ball into the back of the net. However, it was ruled out for offside.

Mikel Arteta's side upped the ante in the final third of the game but couldn't find the elusive equalizer that would have kept the tie on level terms. Now, they face a mighty task in Paris as their hopes of reaching a first Champions League final since 2006 hang in the balance.

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

David Raya - 6.5

The Arsenal custodian was beaten early on but found his feet in the game thereafter and made three saves in the match to prevent PSG from extending their lead.

Jurrien Timber - 6

Not the best night for Timber, who came a cropper in his duels and looked sloppy on the ball too, losing possession 15 times. Nonetheless, he also made two tackles and interceptions.

William Saliba - 7

With four clearances, Saliba demonstrated great anticipation and passed the ball around with unerring accuracy, completing 94% of his 52 passes.

Jakub Kiwior - 6.5

Kiwior complimented Saliba well in defense, commanding his area with great authority and ensuring PSG forwards didn't get much space to work in. He also laid a couple of long balls hoping to get his side on the front foot.

Myles Lewis-Skelly - 7.5

An absolute revelation on the left flank and key to regaining possession, Lewis-Skelly kept biting at the heels of PSG players. He won seven ground duels, while also registering a 100% pass completion rate.

Martin Odegaard - 5

A disappointing outing from the Norwegian ace on a night when his expertise was needed the most. Odegaard was left chasing shadows for the most part, unable to get on the ball much and struggling to drive forward when in possession. Out of six dribble attempts, he completed only one and out of eight ground duels, he won just two.

Declan Rice - 8

A live wire in midfield for Arsenal, Rice ran rings around PSG in a one-man show, combining pace, grit, and style to offer his team some dominance. He completed 91% of his passes and laid two key passes, while completing four tackles and winning seven ground duels.

Mikel Merino - 7.5

Exceptionally strong in the air, Merino won five of his nine aerial duels while also making some crucial recoveries. The Spaniard also created two good chances in the game, albeit they didn't come to fruition.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5

Arsenal's brightest player in the first half, Saka always tried to make things happen. He was a menace on the flanks, stretching the PSG defense and demonstrating excellent link-up with his attacking cohorts.

Leandro Trossard - 7

His attempts to regain possession didn't yield fruition, nor did Trossard threaten PSG much, mustering a mere two shots on target, both of which were saved.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6

The Brazilian won't be able to sleep tonight after missing two big chances in the game that could have turned the match around for the Gunners.

Substitutes

Ben White (83' for Timber) - 6

He was thrown in to see the last few minutes of action.

Ethan Nwaneri (90' for Odegaard) - N/A

The youngster got a few minutes under his belt, but it was stoppage-time already.

