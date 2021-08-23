Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Hits and flops as the Blues claim the spoils in the London derby | Premier League 2021-22

A goal on his second Chelsea debut from Romelu Lukaku was added to by a fine strike from Reece James as the Blues ran out convincing 2-0 winners over Arsenal in their Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors wasted little time in assuming complete control of the tie, taking the lead through Lukaku in just the 15th minute. James’ effort in the 35th minute then doubled their advantage as the hosts looked to have no answers for a Chelsea side in full flow.

The second half was a more even contest as Arsenal made a fist of it, but Chelsea’s lead was never in any real doubt as they claimed all three points and secured another clean sheet in the process as well.

On that note, here are the hits and flops from the game.

#1 Hit: Reece James

James shone at right wing-back as he notched a goal and an assist in the game

James enhanced his reputation as one of England’s premier attacking full-backs with an all-round display that included a goal, an assist and several strong tackles and interceptions.

The young Englishman made full use of all the space he was afforded down the flank, particularly in the first half as he set up Lukaku for the opener before adding the second himself within 35 minutes.

1+1 - Reece James is the only second Chelsea player to score and assist away from home against Arsenal in the Premier League, after Juan Mata in September 2012. Force. pic.twitter.com/npWPMOzit5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 22, 2021

James remained a willing runner up and down the right wing throughout the game and did not shirk his defensive duties, doing well to keep Arsenal in check as and when they advanced down his flank.

Like Marcos Alonso on the opposite flank, James seems to be thriving as a wing-back in Thomas Tuchel’s three-at-the-back system and is sure to be a threat at both ends of the pitch this season.

Saka (R) had a disappointing outing against Chelsea

One of the undisputed stars of England’s excellent campaign at the Euros, Saka is widely expected to inspire a similar series of positive results this season at Arsenal.

Unfortunately for the Gunners, Saka does not seem to have shaken off the after-effects of his exertions over the summer as he delivered a lackluster performance in his first start of the season.

Stationed out on the left wing, the youngster displayed a lack of match sharpness with a couple of loose touches in the final third that caused a few of Arsenal’s attacks to fizzle out disappointingly.

Furthermore, Saka’s dereliction of his defensive duties afforded James far too much space down Arsenal’s left flank, which played a major part in both of Chelsea’s first-half goals.

While Saka’s showings are sure to pick up over the course of the season, this performance against Chelsea was far from what Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal faithful expected from him and his substitution on the hour mark was quite justified.

