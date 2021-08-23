Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Romelu Lukaku guides the Blues to derby win on debut | Premier League 2021-22

Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates to continue their winning start to the 2021-22 season in the Premier League.

Debutant Romelu Lukaku and Reece James scored apiece in the first-half for the Blues, who clinched another London derby.

It took just 15 minutes for Lukaku to fire the visitors in front on his second debut for the side, tapping home into an empty net after being played on by James.

The right-back then got on the scoresheet himself, rifling home an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box to double their advantage.

The Gunners, who had lost their opening game 2-0 to promoted side Brentford, found themselves trailing by the same margin again on the break.

CHELSEA BEAT ARSENAL IN THE LONDON DERBY 🔵



Things couldn't be more different across London... pic.twitter.com/DeaEAr8JxZ — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 22, 2021

However, there was no comeback in the second-half, as the reigning European champions continued to dominate, although the scoreline could've been more with a little more cutting edge.

Six points from six for Chelsea, while Arsenal remain pointless after two games with defending champions Manchester City up next.

Here are the player ratings:

Arsenal Player Ratings

Arsenal have lost both their opening games of the season without scoring for the first time in history!

Bernd Leno - 6/10

While there was nothing much he could do about either of Arsenal's goals, Leno's distribution left a lot to be desired too. However, the German salvaged himself a little with a fine stop to deny Lukaku at the end.

Cedric Soares - 5/10

Soares was at fault for the opening goal as he played Lukaku onside, but improved thereafter. However, the full-back was still miles off his best.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

The centre-back misplaced a number of passes but showed courage in the face of Chelsea's onslaught. He blocked five shots and made three clearances, too. Not bad.

Pablo Mari - 6/10

Mari was blown away by Chelsea's high press as he often struggled against the likes of Lukaku and co. But he deserves credit for his fighting spirit. The Spaniard still won four ground duels, made three clearances and blocked four shots too.

Kieran Tierney - 4/10

His positioning in the light of both Chelsea goals was suspect as Tierney left plenty of gaps at the back. Not to say he was any more impressive at the other end. The Scotsman couldn't make a single accurate cross or lay a key pass either.

Albert Lokonga - 6.5/10

Lokonga improved from his forgetful debut in the last match, displaying his expansive passing range and a lot of confidence.

Granit Xhaka - 5/10

The Arsenal skipper laid two key passes in the match but there was little else to see from him as Chelsea had no problems getting around him in midfield.

Nicolas Pepe - 6/10

Pepe made an incredible run in the first-half while his set-piece deliveries were top-notch too. But overall, his attacking involvement was minimal.

Emile Smith-Rowe - 7/10

Adventerous, brave and hard-working - Smith-Rowe was among the more impressive players for Arsenal. With a little more cutting edge, he could tear defenses apart.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Much of Arsenal's offensive play stemmed from Saka, who created quite a few good chances from open play.

Bukayo Saka (1) and Granit Xhaka (1) were the only two Arsenal players to create a chance in the first half against Chelsea.



Creativity has been lacking. pic.twitter.com/WhCBBuVi1X — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 22, 2021

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Strong on the ball and won all three of his ground duels, but Martinelli was subdued for the most part.

Substitutes

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6.5/10

The Gabonese star brought a semblance of menace to Arsenal's desperately toothless attack.

Nuno Tavares - 6/10

The youngster offered a helping hand in the attack by pressing high.

Folarin Balogun - N/A

Balogun replaced Martinelli in the 79th minute but was a complete non-factor for the time he was on the pitch.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande