Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool: 5 talking points as the Reds pick up crucial victory | Premier League 2020-21 

A second-half rout saw Liverpool decimate Arsenal 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium, with a Diogo Jota brace and Mohamed Salah's goal firing the Reds to victory.

Jurgen Klopp made some curious choices in his starting lineup, with the in-form Jota left out for the fit-again Roberto Firmino, while James Milner was preferred to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Arsenal made four changes to the side that drew 3-3 with West Ham before the international break. Nicolas Pepe, Rob Holding and Dani Ceballos were all among those handed starts.

A cagey first half saw very little goal-mouth action, with neither goalkeeper called into saves.

Arsenal were forced into a substitution right on the stroke of halftime when Kieran Tierney went down injured and his place on the field was taken by Cedric Soares.

Liverpool made a tactical change on the hour mark, with Jota coming on for Andrew Robertson. It took less than three minutes for the Portugal international to make his mark when he rose highest to head home a perfect delivery by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The visitors doubled their lead four minutes later. A lofted ball into the box by Fabinho was latched onto by Mohamed Salah - who showed great strength to dispossess Gabriel Magalhaes - and the Egypt international made no mistake from six yards, slotting under Bernd Leno with his right foot.

Liverpool continued to dominate proceedings for the rest of the game and got a deserved third when Jota reacted first to a loose ball in the area and slotted home from close range.

The victory moves the Reds up to fifth on the table, while Arsenal remain in ninth place. Here are five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Liverpool take giant step to securing top-four finish with victory over Arsenal

Liverpool's victory over Arsenal took them up to fifth

It might seem difficult to fathom that Liverpool are struggling for a top four finish right now, considering that the Reds were top of the table by Christmas.

However, a disastrous start to the year has seen the defending champions sounter down the table, ending their title ambitions over and leaving them facing a real battle to secure UEFA Champions League football next season.

With Chelsea and Leicester City having lost earlier in the day, Liverpool went into their clash with Arsenal knowing that a victory would put them right back in the mix for a top four finish.

"It was a very important statement for us because we need to show that we fight for it."



Klopp's questionable starting lineup meant they did not have too much firepower in attack but once Jota broke the deadlock, it became one-way traffic.

The victory moves Liverpool to within a point of Chelsea and although qualification is still out of their hands, this convincing win over Arsenal could be the tonic the Anfield outfit need to revitalize their season.

#4 Mo Salah ends goal drought

Mo Salah scored the second goal for Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has been one of the best players in the world over the last few years. Despite Liverpool's struggles since the turn of the year, the former Chelsea man still got the job done in front of goal.

He, however, had a barren run in recent weeks that saw him go five Premier League games without a goal, which is far from ideal for a player of his standing.

Salah's good record against Arsenal meant that he would have fancied his chances of getting on the scoresheet and despite missing his first big chance, the 28-year-old did not make a mistake at the second time of asking.

His goal moved him up to 18 for the season, one clear of Harry Kane in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Having found his scoring boots again, the Liverpool talisman will be keen on ending the season on a high.

