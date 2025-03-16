Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea: Blues' Player Ratings as they fall to toothless defeat in Cole Palmer's absence | Premier League 2024-25

Chelsea fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, March 16.

Ad

As a result, the Blues remain fourth in the table with 49 points from their 29 matches, a point above Manchester City behind them. The Gunners move to 58 points and now trail Liverpool by 12 points after 29 matches.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Chelsea made a decent start to the contest and saw through a period of momentum for Arsenal in which the hosts nearly scored early. However, they held on and showed some composure, nearly creating openings for themselves as the Gunners started slightly slowly. That slow start was soon behind them as Martin Odegaard assisted Mikel Merino for the hosts' opener after 20 minutes.

Chelsea tried their best to find a way back into the game but simply could not transition from defense to attack quicker than Arsenal. This allowed the Gunners ample time to track and cover their opponents' runs and prevent them from creating any significant chances. This trick worked well in the first period as the hosts carried a one-goal lead into the break.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The second half got off to a somewhat fiery start with players from both teams receiving bookings within the opening exchanges. From 55% in the first period, Chelsea kept the ball for 63% of the second period, but failed to capitalize on having more of the ball. Most of their passes were sideways and in their own half, leaving Arsenal with no serious defensive work to do.

The biggest moment arguably came when David Raya mishandled the ball and caused a scare for Arsenal. Apart from that, Chelsea managed just one shot on target from five attempts and failed to cause any threat. Manager Enzo Maresca used up all five substitutions available but unfortunately none of them could make the difference on the pitch in this defeat.

Ad

On that note, here are Chelsea's player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 7/10

Sanchez made four decent saves for Chelsea throughout the game but conceded the goal in a very weak fashion as it went over his head.

Wesley Fofana - 6.5/10

Fofana had a subpar game at the right back spot as he won just two of seven duels and committed four fouls but received just one booking.

Ad

Levi Colwill - 6.5/10

Colwill won five duels in defense, making five clearances, one block, one interception and one tackle. He also received a yellow card for a foul.

Benoit Badiashile - 6.5/10

Badiashile had a decent game in central defense for the Blues as he won five duels and made six clearances and three tackles as well.

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

Cucurella had a decent game on the left side for Chelsea as he won four duels, making three clearances and two tackles as well. He also attempted two shots on target.

Ad

Reece James - 6.5/10

James unexpectedly started the game in midfield for Chelsea but could not offer much as they were completely outplayed by Arsenal in that area.

Moises Caicedo - 7/10

Caicedo passed the ball with 94% accuracy, won six duels and also made two clearances and two interceptions.

Jadon Sancho - 6.5/10

Sancho put in a disappointing performance for Chelsea on the right flank and was nowhere to be seen for most of the match.

Ad

Enzo Fernandez - 6.5/10

Fernandez played a slightly advanced midfield role for the Blues tonight but could not fashion any chances for his team. He won just three of 14 duels and played two key passes.

Christopher Nkunku - 6.5/10

Nkunku started on the left flank for the Blues but could not make an impact on the proceedings.

Pedro Neto - 6/10

Neto started as the striker and was also booked, but could not come close to threatening Arsenal's goal.

Ad

Substitutes

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 6.5/10

He replaced Nkunku in the second half and put in a decent cameo.

Tyrique George - 6.5/10

He replaced Sancho in the second period and performed well.

Romeo Lavia, Tosin Adarabioyo & Malo Gusto - N/A

The trio came on very late and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback