Arsenal 1-0 Norwich City: 5 talking points as Gunners record narrow victory | Premier League 2021-22

After a poor start to the Premier League campaign, Arsenal have finally recorded their first goal and victory of the season in front of a fully packed Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were off to a fast start with chances falling to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Albert Sambi Lokonga. Unfortunately, even with the early pressure, the team was time and again denied by Norwich City's resilient and disciplined defense.

Meanwhile, the away team took some time to calm their nerves before finally gaining the confidence to get out of their own half and test the leaky Arsenal backline.

Both teams produced a total of 14 shots in the first half, but neither side was able to find their way onto the scoresheet.

In the 66th minute, the deadlock was broken when Aubameyang scored from close range. Arsenal could have added a few more before the final whistle but were undone by their wasteful finishing. The game ended 1-0 to the Gunners, who have at last returned to winning ways in the Premier League. On that note, here is a look at the five talking points from the match.

#5 Takehiro Tomiyasu makes an impressive debut for Arsenal

Tomiyasu made his debut at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's new summer signing, Takehiro Tomiyasu, impressed the home crowd on his club debut since joining on Deadline Day. The Japanese defender signed a four-year deal and reportedly cost around £15.5 million.

In his first taste of Premier League action, the 22-year-old excelled in defense and attack. Tomiyasu won seven out of eight aerial duels, and alongside Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, as well as Kieran Tierney, they helped keep a clean sheet for Arsenal. At the same time, he was also unafraid of running to more advanced positions on the field and almost scored from a volley.

With Hector Bellerin's departure and Cedric Soares seemingly vulnerable, Tomiyasu could play a crucial role in guiding the club back on track.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores Arsenal's first Premier League goal of the season

Aubameyang scored the winner for the Gunners

After failing to score in their last three Premier League fixtures, Arsenal have finally netted their first goal thanks to an excellent partnership between Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.

Running down the right flank, the Ivory Coast winger had his initial shot denied by the woodwork, but Aubameyang positioned himself well for an eventual close-range tap-in. The home fans instantaneously erupted in cheers while the Canaries were visibly upset that their hard work had gone down the drain.

Aubameyang's goal proved to be the winner as Norwich could not find an equalizer, and Aaron Ramsdale did well enough to keep a clean sheet.

With this victory, Arsenal are temporarily out of the relegation zone and into 16th place before the rest of the matches are played.

