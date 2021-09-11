Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners prepare two-man shortlist to replace Mikel Arteta, club submit enquiry for Sevilla star, and more - 11th September 2021

Arsenal are ready to get their groove back together against Norwich City on Saturday. Like the Gunners, the Canaries have also lost their opening three games of the season. However, Norwich City have scored a goal, something Mikel Arteta’s wards have not managed so far. The Spaniard will be hoping to change that this weekend.

Arsenal have identified two Premier League managers as possible replacements for Arteta. The Gunners have also submitted an enquiry for a Sevilla star.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 11 September 2021.

Arsenal prepare two-man shortlist to replace Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have Graham Potter on their shortlist for Mikel Arteta's replacement

Arsenal have identified Graham Potter and Thomas Frank as possible replacements for Mikel Arteta, according to The Express via TEAMtalk. The Gunners have endured a difficult time since the arrival of the Spaniard. Arteta managed to win the FA Cup as well as the Community Shield at the Emirates, but his team’s form in the league has been nothing to write home about.

Things have taken a turn for the worse this season, where Arsenal find themselves rock bottom of the Premier League after the first three games. Despite investing around £150m in the summer, the Gunners are yet to score a goal in the league and have lost all three games, conceding nine goals in the process.

The club hierarchy are already preparing contingency plans if Arteta fails to turn things around in the coming days.

Arsenal 'line up Thomas Frank and Graham Potter' as potential Mikel Arteta replacements #AFC https://t.co/liRL46NFRw — Express Sport (@DExpress_Sport) September 10, 2021

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has been identified as an option, with the Seagulls thriving under his tutelage of late. Brentford manager Thomas Frank is also on the list, having impressed everyone by helping the Bees gain promotion to the Premier League. He also masterminded a 2-0 win over Arsenal on opening day.

Gunners submit enquiry for Youssef En-Nesyri

Arsenal have submitted an enquiry for Youssef En-Nesyri

Arsenal have submitted an enquiry for Youssef En-Nesyri, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Gunners have been monitoring the Moroccan for some time and believe he could be an ideal replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 24-year-old was on red-hot form last season, scoring 24 times in all competitions for Sevilla. If he manages to continue that form, En-Nesyri could have a beeline for his services next summer.

🚨📞 #Arsenal are interested in Youssef #EnNesyri: the 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 club has asked #Sevilla for info. The 🇲🇦 striker has been followed for some time by the #Gunners who have identified him as a possible offensive alternative. 🐓⚽️ #Calciomercato #Transfers #EPL #Liga — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) September 9, 2021

Arsenal are currently leading the race for his signature, but West Ham United have also expressed an interest in the Moroccan. En-Nesyri is tied to a long-term contract with Sevilla, who are likely to demand a hefty fee for their prized asset.

Everton set to return for Arsenal star in January

Everton are set to return for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January

Everton will return for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January, according to The Express via ESPN. The Toffees attempted to price him away from Arsenal in the summer, but a move failed to see the light of day. The Englishman was left disappointed at the turn of events and even took to social media to vent his frustrations.

Also Read

However, Everton will resume negotiations with Arsenal for a potential move at the turn of the year. Mikel Arteta has handed Maitland-Niles just 19 minutes of game time this season, and the Gunners could allow him to leave for the right price.

Will Ronaldo score against Newcastle? Click here for Paul Merson's exclusive EPL GW 4 Predictions

Edited by Parimal Dagdee