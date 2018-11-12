Arsenal 1-1 Wolves: Arsenal players' rating

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Arsenal hosted the Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 12 of the Premier League 2018-19. Wolves went ahead early, with Ivan Cavaleiro capitalising on Granit Xhaka's mistake, but Arsenal managed to scrape a point late on in the 86th minute when Mkhitaryan's inswinging delivery was missed by everyone including Rui Patricio.

The result leaves Wolves in the 11th position in the table while Arsenal are 5th, 3 points off the UEFA Champions League spots. Let's rate every Arsenal player based on their performances against Wolverhampton.

Bernd Leno - 9/10

He was the only reason why Wolves only managed to score one goal and not two or three. He made several world-class saves including the one-on-one which he had no right to save. The draw that Arsenal managed should solely be credited to him.

Héctor Bellerín - 6/10

Bellerín with all his might tried to create something from that right flank but that extra punch was lacking in his play. In the end, he was just rendered fairly useless down the right flank.

Shkodran Mustafi - 6/10

Mustafi looked very shaky at the start, sliding into tackles unnecessarily but finished the game on a high being able to find his composure later on.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

He had to deal with way more than his other centre-half colleague due to Kolasinac constantly letting Helder Costa slip. He is still very young and seems to be growing with every game.

Sead Kolasinac - 5/10

A very poor performance by the Bosnian. Sead was overflowing with energy but failed to channel it down to make use of it. He was reckless at times and lacked the delicate touch a pro footballer should have.

Lucas Torreira - 8/10

With chaos all around him, he stood firm to his grounds and did his duty. With no support in the vicinity, he tried to bind the deep midfield all by himself. A solid performance by the Uruguayan.

Granit Xhaka - 5.5/10

A moment of horror from the Swiss international, he single-handedly gifted the goal to Wolves. For the remainder of the match, he was extra cautious every time he received the ball.

Alex Iwobi - 6.5/10

He was one of the few Arsenal players that were awake during their time on the pitch. Iwobi tried to create chances but lacked the final product. Full marks for the effort though.

Mesut Ozil - 6/10

He moved so far deep inside his own half that there was no one to create chances up front. He became more frustrated as the play went on and picked up a silly booking in the process.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5/10

The Gabonese international was lost somewhere on the left flank only to emerge in the 74th minute to miss out on a golden opportunity to equalise. That basically sums up his entire match.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6/10

The isolated member of the team. He didn't do anything significant throughout the game but in all honesty, what can you really do when there's nobody to create chances for you.

Substitutes

Mattéo Guendouzi - 6.5/10

He was brought on as a tactical substitution so that Aubameyang could move further up. He provided the much-needed energy in the midfield.

Aaron Ramsey - 6.5/10

Injected some life in an otherwise lifeless Arsenal squad. He was denied by Rui Patricio just before the Mkhitaryan goal.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6.5/10

He didn't do anything much besides scoring the goal which he didn't intend to in the first place. But in his defence, he did score the goal that rescued a point for the gunners.