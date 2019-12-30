Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea: 5 Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-20

Chelsea's top goalscorer Tammy Abraham celebrates completing the comeback late on against Arsenal

Jorginho and Tammy Abraham's strikes ensured Chelsea recovered from a one-goal deficit to snatch all three points and win late on against London rivals Arsenal - thus finishing the decade with a four-point cushion in fourth place. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's diving header saw the deadlock broken after 13 minutes for his 13th league goal, as the Gunners started brightly and looked to expose Frank Lampard's three-man backline at will.

Both sides made early changes, although Arsenal were forced into one. Calum Chambers (knee) limped off and was replaced by Skhodran Mustafi, while Lampard reverted to a four-man formation with full-back Emerson being replaced for a progressive Jorginho. It was certainly a fractious derby with fouls aplenty (32) and nine bookings over the 90 minutes, though there definitely should have been more. Matteo Guendouzi was fortunate not to have given away a first-half penalty after hauling down Abraham off the ball, while already on a booking.

Jorginho, booked 20 minutes after coming on, should have seen red after an overzealous challenge on Guendouzi near the centre circle. Referee Craig Pawson saw the foul but instead brandished a card to Alexandre Lacazette for dissent - five minutes later, the Italian wheeled away to celebrate Chelsea's equaliser after a costly Bernd Leno error from Mason Mount's freekick.

Four minutes later, Tammy completed the comeback to win the match on a devastating counter-attack - turning Mustafi inside out after being teed up by Willian, before converting from close-range. So, here's a look at the best and worst performers from Chelsea's smash-and-grab victory in north London: confining Mikel Arteta to his first defeat as Gunners boss.

#5 Flop: Emerson

Emerson struggled and should have done better to deny Aubameyang before being replaced

Defensively lax and exposed too often, Emerson should have done better to tightly man-mark Aubameyang in the build-up from Mesut Ozil's corner. Instead he was caught ball-watching and the Gabon international duly took advantage of sloppy positioning to punish him with a diving headed finish from close-range.

Again culpable as Arsenal frequently broke down his side, the Italian international offered inadequate defensive protection for Fikayo Tomori and wasn't a reliable passing outlet (69.2% pass success) either.

The 25-year-old might have started to settle and improve as the match continued, but was clearly struggling as Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson continued their combination play, enjoying success down that side.

An abrupt alteration was an effective measure of Lampard's frustration and awareness a change was needed, so Emerson couldn't really have any complaints about being replaced.

