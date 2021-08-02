Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Blues dominate London rivals at Emirates | Club Friendlies 2021

Chelsea registered a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates in the first outing of the Mind Series, thanks to goals on either side of half-time from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham.

Thomas Tuchel's outfit were the more threatening side in what was a fierce derby clash. Havertz broke free in the first 45 courtesy of a smashing pass from Timo Werner, while Abraham capitalised on a collective mistake by Arsenal.

Granit Xhaka headed home Arsenal's only goal of the game in the 69th minute. Most importantly, the game was played at a fine tempo, which is perhaps how it should be for teams gearing up for the new season.

On that note, we shall have a rundown of the major talking points from the tightly-contested friendly between Chelsea and Arsenal.

#1 Tuchel recalls big stars in a Chelsea back three

Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner were part of Chelsea's front three

With just about two weeks to go for the Premier League, both managers named a strong starting XI with clear instructions - to dust off pre-season rustiness.

Tuchel recalled Edouard Mendy into the line-up, with Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma and Trevoh Chalobah ahead of him. He experimented with Callum Hudson-Odoi at left-wing back.

The youngster, running at defenders from his favoured left-hand side whenever Chelsea pushed bodies forward, looked at his threatening best. The moment in the first-half where he floored Pablo Mari with his trickery and failed to apply the finishing touche demonstrated exactly what Hudson-Odoi is - an explosive winger who requires some fine-tuning.

Christian Pulisic being played as right-wing back clearly signalled Chelsea's attacking intent. The German duo of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz also returned to the XI. They were partnered by Hakim Ziyech.

With just one friendly to go before the UEFA Super Cup, Tuchel looked visibly keen to get his main men firing on the pitch.

#2 Arsenal's high line backfires as Havertz scores

Kai Havertz put Chelsea ahead with a lethal finish

Arsenal did step out and cause Chelsea some problems, especially through Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down the left. They constantly set each other off on the overlap, exploiting Chelsea's high line.

However, it was the West London-based side that drew first blood with Arsenal trying to push forward. Superiority in strength and technical ability in midfield led to multiple Chelsea breakaways, the most important leading to Havertz's goal.

With Timo Werner in acres of space down the left, you just knew what was coming. We've seen it many a time in the Champions League and FA Cup the typical Werner square pass to the wingers.

He found his compatriot, who picked up from where he left off in the Champions League final. Havertz took a touch forward, shifted the ball onto his right and found the roof of the net with a ruthless strike.

One gets the feeling he is going to have a huge season under Tuchel.

