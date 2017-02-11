EPL 2016/17: Arsenal 2-0 Hull City, 5 Talking Points

Alexis Sanchez's brace helped Arsenal edge it over a stubborn Hull City side.

Arsenal overcame a 10-man Hull City side by two goals at the Emirates. Alexis Sanchez scored a controversial goal that got his side the lead in the first half and then went on to score a penalty late in injury time to seal a win for his side.

Arsene Wenger watched from the stands and saw his side get the three points through the Chilean’s efforts. Hull were unlucky in the game for the decisions that went against them, while this ended Arsenal’s two-game losing streak.

Here are the talking points from the game:

#1 Not many Arsenal fans in attendance at the Emirates

There were 10,000-15,000 seats empty at the Emirates during the game between Arsenal and Hull City today. Whether this was a protest by the Arsenal fans against the club’s recent results or not is uncertain, but it was a compelling picture as the game kicked-off at the Emirates. Many Arsenal fans voiced their concerns about losing two games in a week and denting their title chances, particularly after losing the London derby to rivals Chelsea last weekend.

Today, a large contingent of Gunners fans failed to turn up at the Emirates for their side’s crucial game against Hull City, where the London club simply had to win to stay in the challenge for the title as well as keep their Champions League qualification on track.

This could have been a warning and a message to the Arsenal board that many fans are becoming increasingly discontent with Arsene Wenger and his players’ performances.

