Arsenal 2-0 Man United: 3 reasons why Arsenal defeated United

Arsenal sealed their top 4-place at least for two weeks as they overcame an in-form Manchester United side under Solskjaer. Unai Emery, who has filled this Arsenal side with a spirit to play tough and not just rely on possession as against the case under Wenger, reaped benefits of defending as a team.

The Gunners are now just a point adrift Tottenham Hotspur, a gap which was 10 points just before 16 days. Xhaka’s curling effort gave the Gunners an early lead which was then doubled by a cool penalty taken by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal didn’t look in control in the second half and had their goalkeeper to thank for keeping them in the lead throughout the match. Manchester United, on the other hand, would consider themselves unlucky due to the nature and the timing of the Arsenal penalty.

Here are the three reasons why The Gunnars came out on top:

#1. Poor finishing from the United front line

Romelu Lukaku’s record against the top 6 is always a question mark and the question mark was written in bold letters for his display against Arsenal. Arsenal are known to give opportunities to the opposition teams to score as they have the least number of clean sheets among the top 6.

But United twice hit the woodwork and were also denied twice by Leno’s impending figure as they failed to score. Ole Gunnar was credited for bringing the best out of Lukaku in the last few weeks but the striker was not up to the task for the visit to Emirates.

Rashford also misfired and the second half free-kick was an example that he was not at his very best. Pogba did create chances for his teammates but failed to bring those late runs into the box which so often resulted in goals for United.

