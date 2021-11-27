Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle United: Gunners player ratings as Saka and Martinelli break down stubborn Magpies | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-0 at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli struck apiece in the second half to overcome a stubborn Magpies side.

The Gunners were left frustrated by Martin Dubravka in the opening stanza. The Slovakian custodian pulled off a series of impeccable saves, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed from two yards.

At the other end, Aaron Ramsdale kept Jonjo Shelvey out with a fine save as the sides canceled each other out in an entertaining half.

But the home side made their dominance count after the break with two excellent finishes to secure all three points as Arsenal strengthened their grip in fifth place.

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

Aaron Ramsdale - 7.5/10

He produced an amazing block to deny Jonjo Shelvey in the first half and was generally confident between the sticks. A well-deserved clean sheet.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 8.5/10

A sensational performance from the Japanese star, showing incredible commitment by jumping into tackles and making important clearances. He also delivered a sublime cross for Gabriel Martinelli to double Arsenal's lead.

Ben White - 7/10

He was rock solid in defense, showing excellent positional awareness and reading the game brilliantly to make two interceptions and tackles each, along with one block.

Gabriel - 7.5/10

Gabriel dealt superbly with Callum Wilson and passed the ball around well.

Nuno Tavares - 8/10

Two huge impacts from Tavares at both ends today - assisting Saka for the opening goal and then producing a superb tackle on Wilson when he was one-on-one with Ramsdale.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

He was a thorn in Newcastle's face all evening and even put Arsenal in front with a fine finish. Unfortunately, his evening came to a premature end due to an injury.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

Strong in the air and tidy in possession, though Partey was left frustrated after his shot was deflected over the bar by Jamaal Lascelles.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 8/10

He was unplayable in the first half, creating a string of chances that unfortunately went begging before fading away slightly after the break.

Emile Smith Rowe - 7.5/10

He saw a good header blocked in the first half and was involved in Arsenal's first goal.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Arsenal's creative specialist for the day, Odegaard created numerous chances with defense-splitting throughballs whilst seeing a goal-bound free-kick parried away by Dubravka.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 6.5/10

Some poor touches let him down, and he even smashed an effort from two yards against the post in the first half!

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli - 8/10

The Brazilian doubled Arsenal's advantage with a super finish from close-range, connecting with Tomiyasu's cross with a fine first touch.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6.5/10

He produced a great run to barge into the Newcastle box but lost control of the ball while trying to round Dubravka.

Mohamed Elneny - N/A

The Egyptian didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Edited by Prem Deshpande