Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Player Ratings as Aubameyang lifts Gunners to glory | FA Cup Final 2020

Chelsea recorded a 2-1 at Wembley thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese international enabled them to come back from a goal down after Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea an early lead.

Pulisic was set up by Olivier Giroud with a clever back-heel, as he drifted past Kieran Tierney before lobbing it over Emiliano Martinez in the Arsenal goal.

Aubameyang soon rushed on to a long pass from David Luiz and in behind Cesar Azpilicueta, before the Chelsea captain brought his Arsenal counterpart down. The Gabonese made no mistake with the penalty.

The winner came midway through the second half as Nicolas Pepe set up Aubameyang on the left flank, as he cut in and then turned Kurt Zouma inside out before lobbing it over the head of Willy Caballero in the Chelsea goal.

Here's how each player fared for both sides.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aubameyang was the matchwinner for Arsenal on the night

Emiliano Martinez - 6/10

Martinez made a super save in the early exchanges to deny Mason Mount a goal and was solid for most of the game. He had a moment in the second half where he would have had a heart in his mouth, as he picked up the ball just on the edge of the area, and was deemed to have not left his area.

Hector Bellerin - 7/10

Bellerin played a critical role in Arsenal's build-up to their eventual winner on the day with an amazing run, before the ball eventually broke for Pepe to set up Aubameyang for the winner. He also defended capably against Marcos Alonso throughout the game.

Rob Holding - 7/10

Holding couldn't really stop Mount in the build-up to Chelsea's goal, but he, like the rest of the Arsenal defence, recovered superbly from that misgiving to put in a superb display against Giroud and co.

David Luiz - 7/10

Luiz didn't cover himself in glory with his defending for Chelsea's goal, but he recovered well from that misgiving to put in a fabulous display against the aerial prowess of Giroud.

Kieran Tierney - 6/10

His tenacity in the tackle and ability to read the play before the attacker once again proved to be an asset. However, he was not too far tested, as most of Chelsea' play came down their left, on the opposite side to where Tierney was stationed.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 8/10

It was an outstanding display from Maitland-Niles, as he proved an able foil to Aubameyang down Arsenal's left. His overlapping runs down the flank ensured Aubameyang could easily move infield with gusto and eventually that proved to be where Arsenal won the game.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

In the first 20 minutes, Xhaka struggled in midfield, as he couldn't deal with Chelsea's intensity and the numbers Chelsea were getting in the centre of the park, with Mount, James and Pulisic overloading the central area. But he grew into the game wonderfully well.

Dani Ceballos - 7/10

Like Xhaka, Ceballos himself only grew into the game after looking rather over-awed in the initial minutes. But he settled into the game after that and helped Arsenal build attacks from midfield.

Nicolas Pepe - 6/10

A whole lot of inconsistency within the game from Pepe, which has been the hallmark of his Arsenal career so far. But he troubled Rudiger with his pace and dribbling ability, and in the end, finished on the winning side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 10/10

Won the penalty, scored the penalty to equalise. Then, he won the final for Arsenal on his own with a moment of sheer quality. He picked up the ball on the left, cut inside, and then turned Zouma inside out, before a dink past Caballero.

2020 - the year of the Aubameyang Final in the FA Cup.

Alexandre Lacazette - 5/10

He was the poorest of the lot in the Arsenal front three, as he failed to make most balls stick with him and couldn't really link up with Aubameyang and Pepe. His skipper's brilliance, though, means that he left Wembley on the night, with an FA Cup winner's medal.

Substitutes

Nketiah was a second half substitute for Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah - 5/10

Much like Lacazette, he couldn't hold up the ball or link up too well with Aubameyang.

Sokratis Papasthatopoulos - 5/10

Came on to replace Luiz for the last few minutes of the game, but there was a whole lot of panic in the Arsenal rearguard at the time.

Sead Kolasinac - 5/10

He barely had a touch on the ball in the few minutes he got onto the pitch.