Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: Gunners Player Ratings as late Gabriel winner seals narrow win | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal took on Fulham at the Emirates in the final game of Saturday's (August 27) action in the Premier League.

The Gunners came into the match as the only club in England with a perfect record, having won all three of their games so far.

Arsenal started strong against Fulham and dominated the first half, creating several chances through their attacking options.

They were, however, left rueing their missed chances as an error from centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes proved to be costly. Fulham's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic grabbed the opportunity with both hands and gave Fulham the lead in the 56th minute.

Arsenal were faced with the uphill task of maintaining their perfect record and had to score two goals in just over 30 minutes. They managed to tie the scoreline just eight minutes later through a goal from club captain Martin Odegaard. They then went on to grab the lead through a timely goal from Gabriel.

Gabriel Martinelli swung in a corner in the 85th minute, which Bernd Leno failed to clear. William Saliba headed the ball and it landed perfectly for Gabriel to score and take all three points for Arsenal on a difficult day.

On that note, let's take a look at Arsenal's player ratings against Fulham:

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

Aaron Ramsdale featured between the sticks for Arsenal. He had a fairly decent game, making a couple of crucial saves to keep his side in the game. Ramsdale was unfortunate not to keep a clean sheet after a poor error from his centre-back.

Ben White - 6.5/10

Ben White lined up at right-back for the fourth game in a row. He once again proved why he is trusted by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta in the position.

He handled his role with great confidence defensively and also contributed well to his side's passing and build-up play from the back. He made two tackles and won three duels out of an attempted six.

White also received a yellow card for a clumsy foul.

William Saliba - 7.5/10

William Saliba once again showed why he is one of the most highly regarded young defenders in the world. He lined up as a centre-back and was excellent on the night.

He displayed excellent passing ability once again, contributing well to Arsenal's build-up play. He made one tackle, one clearance and one key pass and also got an assist for Gabriel's goal.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 5/10

Gabriel had quite a mixed game by any standard. He was responsible for Fulham's only goal of the game after his misplaced pass saw Mitrovic go on to score.

He did, however, find himself in the right place at the right time later in the game and went on to score the winner for the Gunners.

He made three tackles, one clearance and one interception. He won six out of his attempted eight duels and alos made one key pass.

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

Kieran Tierney started his first game of the season in place of the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

He spent exactly an hour on the pitch before being replaced by Eddie Nketiah as part of Mikel Arteta's strategy once Fulham scored. Tierney was tidy as always, providing useful passes and crosses from the left flank.

Mohamed Elneny - 6/10

Mohamed Elneny replaced the injured Thomas Partey in the center of the park. He displayed good passing ability for the most part.

He completed three out of attempted three long balls and had a successful passing rate of 98%.

However, considering it was only his first start of the season, it was clear that he was not yet up to pace in the Premier League game.

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

Granit Xhaka had an excellent outing from the center of the park. The Swiss has been in sublime form since the start of the season, already contributing two assists and a goal in just three matches.

He had yet another good game for Arsenal, displaying his vast passing ability from his slot in midfield. He made one clearance, one interception and two key passes.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

Club captain Martin Odegaard was arguably the Gunners' man of the match. He created a plethora of chances for his teammates throughout the game and even grabbed the equalizer through a deflected goal.

His passing range and understanding of the game are doubtless his best qualities.

He completed two crosses out of an attempted two and completed six long balls out of an attempted seven. Odegaard also made three tackles and one interception.

Bukayo Saka - 5.5/10

Bukayo Saka lined up on the right wing against Fulham. He had a fairly mediocre game, failing to convert the chances that were presented to him.

Saka has looked off the pace since the start of the season. He seems to lack the finishing touch that enabled him to finish as the club's top scorer last season.

He had a golden opportunity to open the scoring, but ended up shooting straight at the keeper.

Gabriel Martinelli - 5.5/10

Gabriel Martinelli had a lackluster game for the first time this season. He had previously contributed either a goal or an assist in each of the first three games of the season, but failed to create a similar impact against Fulham.

Martinelli found himself in several excellent positions, but failed to take his chances. He also overhit his crosses on multiple occasions, finding his target just once out of an attempted nine.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Gabriel Jesus finished the game without a goal or an assist for the first time in his four-game long Arsenal career. He was a constant threat throughout the game. He ran at defenders with pace on the ball while also pressing them relentlessly off the ball.

Jesus picked up a yellow card for a clumsy foul in the first half.

Rating Arsenal's substitutes against Fulham

Eddie Nketiah - 6/10

Eddie Nketiah replaced Kieran Tierney as Arsenal looked to fight back from a goal down. Nketiah was a livewire throughout the game, getting into several dangerous positions. He proved a constant threat to defenders, but failed to convert the two clear cut chances that he was presented with.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - N/A

Takehiro Tomiyasu spent just six minutes on the pitch and hence could not warrant a fair rating.

Rob Holding - N/A

Rob Holding spent just two minutes on the pitch and hence could not warrant a just rating.

