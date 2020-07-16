Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool: 5 talking points as the Gunners end the Reds' hopes of setting new points record | Premier League 2019-20

As the season winds to a close, many clubs are already planning for the future. Arsenal are aware that European football cannot be achieved through the Premier League this year as they sit four points behind 7th-placed Sheffield United.

For Liverpool, the only thing left to achieve is the record points total for a Premier League campaign. The two teams met at the Emirates on Wednesday night in one of the remaining big clashes of the season.

After an embarrassing defeat last time out, it was no surprise to see Mikel Arteta’s men start in a more cautious manner. They were penned in by the Reds and made to endure immense amounts of pressure. That pressure finally took its toll as the champions took the lead in the 20th minute after Sadio Mane stabbed home from an Andy Robertson cutback.

Against the run of play, the Gunners would equalise 12 minutes later as Alexandre Lacazette would pounce on a loose ball and go round Alisson to tap in. Liverpool’s sloppiness would be punished again as Lacazette intercepted a poor Alisson pass and turned provider for Reiss Nelson.

Mikel Arteta’s men ultimately held on for a memorable win and shattered Liverpool's hopes of setting a new Premier League points record in the process.

Here are 5 talking points from Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Liverpool.

#5 Utter domination from Liverpool

Liverpool dominated the proceedings against Arsenal

There has hardly been any team that has come to the Emirates, put in a dominant performance and not won the game. Liverpool dominated 69.3% of possession against Arsenal on Wednesday night, whilst attempting 24 shots compared to the hosts’ 3. Klopp’s men completed a whopping 517 passes, three times more than the Gunners’ 173.

The London giants were camped in their own box for the majority of the game and were mainly chasing shadows. This is why Arteta’s team were forced into making 23 clearances, 22 tackles, 8 interceptions and winning 16 aerial duels.

Liverpool can’t be faulted for their lack of effort as they limited Arsenal down to three chances. Even though victorious, Arteta was full of praise for the Reds after the match, stating that the gap in quality was ‘enormous’ between the two teams.

#4 A rare start for Rob Holding

Arsenal's Rob Holding put in an impressive performance as he was given a start by Mikel Arteta

Many Arsenal fans have been calling for the inclusion of Rob Holding in the team. Since his MOTM away performance at Southampton, the defender hasn’t played a minute of competitive football. When questioned about his absence, Arteta implied that it was down to the momentum of results and the balance in the system. Now, with players tiring and a cup semi-final on the horizon, Holding was given a chance to show his worth to the team.

Against Liverpool, the man that Arsenal fans refer to as ‘Holdini’ put in a performance the Italian legend would be proud of. In a solid outing, the 24-year-old made 6 clearances, 2 tackles, won 2 aerial duels and wasn’t dribbled past once.