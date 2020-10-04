Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United| 5 Talking Points as Gunners pick up third win of the season| EPL 2020-21

One day before the transfer window closes, an Arsenal side in need of signings welcomed a winless Sheffield United to the Emirates.

From the first minute, the game had all the signs of being a tightly-contested affair. The two teams lined up with back-fives and seemingly cancelled each other out for the opening 45 minutes.

However, the game finally burst into life during a 3-minute period in the second half. It began with a slick move from Arsenal as a few one-two combos resulted in Hector Bellerin setting up Bukayo Saka for a header at the back post in the 61st minute. Three minutes later, Arsenal added a quickfire second through a calm Nicolas Pepe side-foot finish following a bursting run.

The Blades needed till the 80th minute to turn up when David McGoldrick curled a beauty beyond Bernd Leno. With no more goals in the game, Arsenal hung on for three precious points. On that note, here are the five talking points from Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

#5 Mohamed Elneny starts for Arsenal

Don’t call it a comeback, but Mohamed Elneny has risen from the ashes to become one of Arteta’s most trusted men.

The Egyptian has started three of Arsenal’s four league games so far, including a daunting trip to Anfield. Against Sheffield, he started in Arsenal’s midfield at the expense of the seemingly undroppable Granit Xhaka.

The 28-year-old put in an assured and tidy performance, producing an impressive 96% pass accuracy, winning two duels and making three clearances while not allowing himself to be dribbled past once.

#4 Gabriel Magalhaes is proving to be Arsenal's signing of the season

Arsenal fans across the world are worried about the club’s seemingly failing pursuits of Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey. But that shouldn’t take away from the transfer business they’ve already done this season.

The signing of Gabriel Magalhaes has been significant in several ways for the Gunners as not only did they beat several teams to his signature, but he was also their first-choice target for the position.

And the Brazilian has not disappointed in his performances for Arsenal. Against Sheffield, the 22-year-old was a rock at the back, clearing and winning everything in his path. In a game where he was under much aerial pressure, Gabriel won six aerial duels, intercepted two passes and maintained a 90% pass accuracy.