Arsenal 2-2 Bayern: Bavarians' Player Ratings as Kane and Gnabry score in a clinical display | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Bayern Munich secured a crucial 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on April 9.

The Bavarians entered this contest on the back of a mixed run of form. With four wins, three defeats and one draw in their last eight across competitions, they were looking for some consistency in results. Having lost 2-0 at home to Dortmund, Bayern fell 3-2 to Heidenheim in their last game.

Thomas Tuchel made just two changes to his lineup from the last game. Skipper Manuel Neuer took his place between the sticks after recovering from injury, while Matthijs de Ligt was preferred instead of Min-jae Kim.

Bayern Munich were forced onto the backfoot right from the start as Arsenal dominated possession and looked to attack. The hosts grabbed the lead after 12 minutes as Bukayo Saka scored a wonderful curler to beat Manuel Neuer in goal. However, the Bavarians found a reply just six minutes later after some sloppy play by the Gunners.

Leon Goretzka pounced on the opportunity and played former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry through to score and make it 1-1. Bayern were handed another boost in the 31st minute after William Saliba fouled Leroy Sane in the box to concede a penalty. Harry Kane stepped up and scored his sixth career goal at the Emirates as his team led 2-1 at the interval.

Arsenal made one change during the break as Oleksandr Zinchenko replaced Jakub Kiwior, who struggled for the first half against Sane. Bayern, however, seemed to have lost their momentum during half-time as they failed to hit the target with six attempts in the second period.

The hosts found the leveler after several minutes of pressure on Bayern's defence, which finally cracked. Substitutes Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard combined as the former assisted the latter for a great goal to make it 2-2 in the 76th minute.

The Gunners had a late penalty shout waived by the referee after Bukayo Saka had a tumble after contact with Neuer. However, it looked soft and the decision was upheld as the game ended in a 2-2 draw. That said, let's take a look at Bayern's player ratings.

Bayern Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 6.5/10

Neuer made two saves in the game and was lucky that a penalty wasn't awarded against Bayern with the last action of the game.

Joshua Kimmich - 6.5/10

Kimmich had a decent game as he passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls.

Eric Dier - 6.5/10

Dier was decent at the back as he won his only duel and also made five clearances. He also played six long balls.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

De Ligt put in a good performance in defence as well, winning four duels and making two clearances. He also played four long balls.

Alphonso Davies - 6.5/10

Davies picked up an early booking, which means he will miss the second leg against Arsenal. However, he won six duels and made two clearances.

Leon Goretzka - 8/10

Goretzka played like a classic box-to-box midfielder in a dominant performance for Bayern. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including the assist for his team's first goal. He also won three duels, making three blocks, two clearances and one interception.

Konrad Laimer - 7/10

Laimer had a solid game in midfield as he passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including four long balls. He also won eight duels and made two clearances.

Leroy Sane - 6.5/10

Besides earning the penalty which Bayern scored from, Sane was unable to make an impact after reaching the penalty area.

Jamal Musiala - 7.5/10

Musiala had a great game in midfield as he passed the ball with 77% accuracy, including three key passes. He also won six duels and made three interceptions.

Serge Gnabry - 7.5/10

Gnabry came back to haunt his former club with a goal and did not hold back as he did his trademark celebration. He also won two duels.

Harry Kane - 7.5/10

Kane scored a penalty to put the Bavarians 2-1 up in the 32nd minute. Despite not making much of an impact in front of goal apart from that, he helped out as he won 10 duels and played four long balls.

Substitutes

Kingsley Coman - 6.5/10

Coman came on late in the game and missed a glorious chance to make it 3-2 as his flick hit the left upright of Arsenal's goal.

Raphael Guerreiro - 6.5/10

He replaced the injured Gnabry in the 70th minute and had a decent game.

