×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal 2-3 Crystal Palace: 3 reasons why the Gunners lost the game

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
763   //    22 Apr 2019, 12:50 IST
Arsenal failed to take a step further in the top four race with their 3-2 loss to Crystal PalaceThe Gunners were haunted by their poor finishing

Arsenal's top four hopes took a major beating against a spirited Crystal Palace side. Christian Benteke scored after almost a year and that tells a lot about Arsenal’s shaky defence rather than Benteke’s ability. Mesut Ozil did bring Arsenal back into the game but goals from Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur took the match further away from the Gunner's reach.

After watching Manchester United lose to Everton, Arsenal fans were hoping their team could build the pressure on other teams in the top 4 race by getting the job done against Palace, but it was not to be the case as complacency and some poor finishing let the supporters down.

The Gunners will now be hoping that Burnley would help them by beating Chelsea on Monday night.

Here are the three reasons why Unai Emery's men lost this crucial match.

#1 Poor finishing

The first half saw some tired legs from the Gunners as the team was still coping from the big encounter they won against Napoli. But in the second half, Mesut Ozil and his colleagues created a lot of scoring chances but the forwards failed to capitalize on the opportunities.

Unai Emery made seven changes and that probably explains the reason behind the lack of understanding in the team. Elneny was not creative enough and Iwobi was also not clinical to have a positive impact on the game. Ozil had a great game and all threats from Arsenal were initiated by the German.

Lacazette worked very hard in the first half but lacked a little composure in the tough areas. Aubameyang had a brilliant solo effort in the second half but that was his only contribution in the game. Without Ramsey, the forward line looked disjointed and there was literally no link-up play. Emery would want to rectify the issues as soon as possible as Arsenal also have two tough away games to look forward to.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Crystal Palace Mesut Ozil Wilfried Zaha Unai Emery
Advertisement
4 conclusions as Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Predicted Lineups - Premier League predicted lineups and Crystal Palace, Arsenal injury news, suspensions list, and more
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal drew at Crystal Palace, Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes crazy as Crystal Palace beat Arsenal 3-2 at Emirates Stadium 
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Key midfielder could miss Crystal Palace clash
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams Shkodran Mustafi for performance during Arsenal's 2-3 loss to Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 Reasons Why Manchester City Beat Crystal Palace 3-1 At Selhurst Park 
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons for Liverpool's victory over Crystal Palace
RELATED STORY
Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester United: 5 Tactics from Solskjaer that won the game
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us