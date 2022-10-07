Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt: Player ratings for the Gunners as clinical display ensures fourth consecutive win | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal made light work of Bodo/Glimt in a 3-0 victory in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Goals from Eddie Nketiah, Rob Holding and Fabio Vieira ensured a fourth consecutive win for the Gunners in all competitions.

Nketiah broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute by tapping home a rebound off Kieran Tierney's shot.

Just four minutes later, Holding doubled the home side's advantage with a header.

Bodo/Glimt upped the pressure on the Gunners in the second half but Mikel Arteta's side weathered the storm.

Vieira then put the final nail in the Norwegian outfit's coffin in the 84th minute by firing a powerful effort into the roof of the net.

With two wins from two, Arsenal are now at the top of Group A in the competition with six points and are on course to qualify for the round of 16.

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

Matt Turner - 7/10

The Arsenal custodian had a rather comfortable opening stanza but when his intervention was needed after the break, he didn't let his side down. A clean sheet to boot.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7.5/10

An immaculate display from Tomiyasu, who looked solid on defense and exuded composure with the ball at his feet. He made two clearances, completed two tackles and won five ground duels.

Rob Holding - 7.5/10

A reliable figure in defense, combining vision and technique to keep everything tidy at the back, while also scoring the second goal.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



90 mins played

67 passes (94.4% accuracy)

1 goal

3 clearances

1 goal line clearance

1 block

1 interception

1 ground duel (100% success)

1 aerial duel (100% success)

7 long balls (5 accurate)

1 clean sheet



Gabriel - 7/10

The Brazilian wasn't really tested in the game and had a comfortable outing.

Kieran Tierney - 7/10

His passing range was on full display and got into some good attacking positions, even helping with Arsenal's opening goal as his shot came off the bar for Nketiah to tap home.

Fabio Vieira - 7/10

Another encouraging display from the Portuguese, who was central to the Gunners' attacking game. He got on the scoresheet late in the game to add gloss to the scoreline.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



90 minutes played

37 touches

16 passes (100% success)

3 key passes

2 big chances created

1 assist

4 shots

2 shots on target

1 goal



Albert Sambi Lokonga - 6/10

The Belgian midfielder struggled to cope when Bodo/Glimt ramped up the pressure on Arsenal in the second half.

Granit Xhaka - 7.5/10

Energetic and industrious, the team captain was looking to make things happen for his side and didn't put a foot wrong.

Marquinhos - 6/10

Besides a few flashy bits, Marquinhos looked off-colored.

Eddie Nketiah - 7/10

He opened the scoring for Arsenal by tapping home Tierney's rebound and remained a threat to Bodo/Glimt with his intelligent movements.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 12 - Eddie Nketiah has scored 12 goals across his last 15 starts for Arsenal in all competitions, netting in each of his last four starts for the Gunners in the UEFA Europa League (4 goals). Clinical. 12 - Eddie Nketiah has scored 12 goals across his last 15 starts for Arsenal in all competitions, netting in each of his last four starts for the Gunners in the UEFA Europa League (4 goals). Clinical. https://t.co/IYEcHbh5VG

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

It was a tough day at work for the Brazilian as his usual attacking instincts were lacking.

Substitutes

Martin Odegaard - 6.5/10

Besides a few good passes, the Norwegian struggled to conjure up anything meaningful.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

He did very little to add to the Gunners' attacking threat.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

The Brazilian picked up a wonderful assist for Vieira's goal.

Ben White - 6.5/10

He made some good runs down the wings.

Reiss Nelson - N/A

The winger came onto the pitch merely to see the game off.

