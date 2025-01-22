Arsenal 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb: Player Ratings as Rice and Havertz star in a comfortable win for the Gunners | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Arsenal strolled to a 3-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb in their penultimate UEFA Champions League group stage match at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, January 22.

The Gunners remain in third place with 16 points from seven matches, trailing Barcelona by two points and Liverpool by five. Zagreb, on the other hand, fall to 26th place with eight points from their seven matches.

Arsenal made a confident start to the game and opened the scoring in style to go 1-0 up after just two minutes. Gabriel Martinelli played a cross towards Kai Havertz, who cushioned the ball for Declan Rice to hammer in from close-range. However, the Gunners seemed to drop off after that, managing just one other shot on target apart from their early goal.

Nine of their attempts were off-target as Dinamo Zagreb were spared their blushes. The visitors themselves barely got a sniff of goal as both their attempts in the first half were wide of the mark. Arsenal carried a slender one-goal advantage heading into the half-time interval.

Both managers tried to alter the course of the game as they made two changes apiece towards the beginning of the second half. However, it paid off more in Arsenal's favour as Martinelli bagged an assist with a lovely cross for Havertz, who headed in with power to make it 2-0. Mikel Arteta and Fabio Cannavaro continued making changes as the clock ticked on.

Dinamo Zagreb did rally and kept the ball for longer spells in the second half, managing 52% possession. However, they failed to direct any of their three attempts on target either, rendering their possession futile. Arsenal defended well and preserved their clean sheet as they secured a comfortable 3-0 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6.5/10

Raya had a quiet night between the sticks for Arsenal as he did not face a single shot on target.

Jurrien Timber - 7/10

Timber played well at the back for the Gunners as he won six duels, making two tackles and one interception. He also played one key pass.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel won eight duels in defence, making one tackle and one clearance. He also attempted three shots, but none of them were on target.

Jakub Kiwior - 7.5/10

Kiwior won four duels in defence, making three clearances and two tackles. He also completed 55 passes with perfect accuracy.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7.5/10

Zinchenko put in a well-rounded performance for the Gunners, winning two duels and making one clearance. He also played two accurate crosses and one key pass.

Martin Odegaard - 8.5/10

The Arsenal captain had a great game as he played five key passes. He also won four duels and scored a late goal to make it 3-0.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

The Italian maestro passed the ball with 88% accuracy and won five of six duels. He also made three tackles and two clearances.

Declan Rice - 8/10

Rice scored a lovely goal early in the match. He passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including one key pass.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5/10

Sterling put in a subpar performance and was unable to impact the match positively.

Kai Havertz - 8.5/10

Havertz assisted the Gunners' opening goal and scored their second as he continued in his rich vein of form.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7.5/10

Martinelli had a good game as he provided an assist for the hosts' second goal. He played two other key passes and also won six duels.

Substitutes

Ethan Nwaneri - 6.5/10

He replaced Sterling in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

He replaced Timber in the second half and put in a solid display.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

He replaced Zinchenko in the second half and put in a decent cameo.

Leandro Trossard - 7/10

He replaced Havertz in the second half and created the chance that led to Arsenal's third goal.

Nather Butler-Oyedeji - N/A

He played less than 10 minutes and hence does not warrant a rating.

