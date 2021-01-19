Arsenal 3-0 Newcastle United: Player ratings as Aubameyang nets brace to sink Toons | Premier League 2020-21

Arsenal continued their upturn in form with another huge victory in the Premier League as they saw off Newcastle United 3-0 at the Emirates.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice for the first time this season and Bukayo Saka was on target too as the Gunners stretched their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

Besides two good counter-attacks in the first half, the Toons offered nothing as an attacking unit and spent a vast majority of the match on the back foot.

The defeat, Newcastle's ninth of the season, leaves them on 15th in the standings, whereas the Gunners are up to 10th now.

Here are the player ratings for Arsenal:

Bernd Leno - 7/10

Leno was a mute spectator for most of the game as Newcastle mustered just a single effort on target. One of his easiest clean sheets to date.

Cedric Soares - 7/10

His defensive contributions were minimal but Cedric drove forward with abandon and was rewarded for his persistence with a superb assist for Aubameyang's second goal.

Brilliant little flick from Cedric, who has been very good tonight, finds Saka. His picks out Lacazette, but Darlow saves the header. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 18, 2021

Rob Holding - 7/10

An absolute rock at the back for the Gunners, Holder used his towering stature to dominate aerially whilst also holding his ground well. He won six aerial duels and made five clearances - both of which were the most in the game.

David Luiz - 6.5/10

Arsenal tend to look shaky at the back whenever Luiz plays, but there were no mistakes today, probably because Newcastle provided no attacking threat. The Brazilian also completed 90% of his passes.

Kieran Tierney - 7.5/10

The 23-year-old was back in the lineup today and proved to be a calming presence in defense. He completed all three of his attempted tackles and even laid down one key pass.

Thomas Partey - 7/10

The former Atletico Madrid man is growing in stature for the club and once again performed his duties with elan. His through ball for Aubameyang's opener was a thing of beauty.

Thomas Partey has provided his first assist in an Arsenal shirt.



Moves past his man, fires it forward, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang does the rest. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/QcWuQMEva1 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 18, 2021

Granit Xhaka - 7/10

The captain reigned supreme in midfield once again and was also the key in stopping Newcastle in transition whenever they broke forward.

Granit Xhaka vs. Newcastle:



Touches: 112 (most)

Completed passes: 95 (most)

Passes in oppo half: 58 (most)

Ball recoveries: 15 (most) pic.twitter.com/4u31wzlePB — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) January 18, 2021

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 8/10

He was knocking on the door with two good chances in the first half and found a deserved breakthrough after the break, making two clinical finishes for his 13th brace in the Premier League!

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in four consecutive games against Newcastle in all competitions.#arsnew pic.twitter.com/N3d8MRD10S — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) January 18, 2021

Emile Smith Rowe - 8/10

The 20-year-old was stupendous for the Gunners, knitting together passes in the final third and also winning back possession in key areas. He even assisted Saka with a glorious through ball.

No Arsenal player has provided more Premier League assists this season than Emile Smith Rowe (3) and he's only played five games.



Emile Smith Röwe. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/LRsCrA2ozd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 18, 2021

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

The youngster continued his good run of form with another strike, lashing an unstoppable effort into the top corner for his third strike in six games.

⚽️ Bukayo Saka (19 years & 135 days) is Arsenal’s 2nd youngest scorer in the 51 PL games against Newcastle, after Nicolas Anelka (19 years & 28 days) in April 1998 pic.twitter.com/Jc5wBFOtJk — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 18, 2021

Alexandre Lacazette - 6/10

He barely tested Darlow but created spaces for Aubameyang and Saka by drifting out wide.

Substitutes

Willian - 7/10

He came on for Aubameyang in the 79th minute and still finished the game with one key pass.

Mohamed Elneny - 7/10

The Egyptian was brought up to shore up the midfield to avoid any last-minute hiccups and he managed to do just about that.

Gabriel Martinelli - N/A

He played the last 10 minutes of the match but was mostly a spectator of the action.