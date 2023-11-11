Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: 5 Hits and Flops as Saliba and Trossard score in a routine win for the Gunners | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal secured a clinical 3-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, November 11.

The Gunners entered this game on the back of three wins and two defeats in their last five games across competitions. Their last outing was a 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Champions League. However, Mikel Arteta's team remained without Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus for this key fixture.

The Clarets, on the other hand, won just one of their last six games, losing each of their last five matches after that win. With the possibility of relegation already looming, manager Vincent Kompany was under pressure as his side looked to play positive football.

Both Arsenal and Burnley made good starts to the game in a closely-contested first half. Despite the possession stats favoring the hosts majorly, the visitors tested custodian David Raya with four shots on target. However, the Gunners grabbed the advantage just before half-time as Leandro Trossard headed in from Bukayo Saka's pass to make it 1-0.

The second half began with a flurry of end-to-end action as Burnley grabbed the equalizer via skipper Josh Brownhill in the 54th minute after some loose defending by the Gunners. However, William Saliba restored their advantage immediately as he scored a header from close-range to make it 2-1 after 57 minutes.

Oleksandr Zinchenko grabbed Arsenal's third goal in the 74th minute with an inventive finish from the edge of the box into the right top corner to make it 3-1.

The Gunners held on to secure their eighth win of the season to move up to second place with 27 points. On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Zinchenko put in a great performance with his incisive runs into open spaces in the final third. He capped it off with a stunning goal from the edge of the box with an unconvential karate-style kicking method.

Zinchenko celebrates after scoring Arsenal's third goal against Burnley.

Zinchenko won 14 of his 16 duels in defense, making five tackles and one clearance in the process. He also passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including two key passes, two crosses and seven long balls.

#4. Flop - Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Havertz was once again wasteful in terms of converting chances as he had two clear-cut opportunities in the first half.

The first one came after the ball ricocheted off an opponent and fell to the German's feet inside the box, but he rifled it over the bar. Shortly after, Havertz was unmarked for a corner by Saka but could not direct his header on target from close range.

Kai Havertz won just four of his nine duels and lost possession of the ball eight times. He was subbed off shortly before the hour-mark.

#3. Hit - William Saliba (Arsenal)

Saliba was solid at the back and played good passes around the park as the Gunners looked to stretch Burnley's shape by moving the ball quickly. His presence at the back allowed the hosts to play their dominant style of football. Saliba won six duels, making two tackles and two clearances.

The Frenchman scored a towering header in the 57th minute to restore his team's lead after they had conceded just three minutes prior. It was his first goal of this Premier League campaign.

#2. Flop - Fabio Vieira (Arsenal)

Fabio Vieira came on in the second half to replace Havertz but failed to make an impact on the game. He was on the pitch for just 34 minutes before committing a poor tackle on Burnley skipper Josh Brownhill and was given his marching orders in the 83rd minute.

The Portuguese midfielder had his studs up and caught Brownhill just under his knee in a tackle that could've ended up much worse. He will now be suspended for Arsenal's next three domestic fixtures.

#1. Hit - Leandro Trossard (Arsenal)

Trossard was highly active in the final third and made things happen with his well-timed diagonal runs to support Arsenal's wingers. He also attempted shots from distance and forced a good save from James Trafford midway through the first half.

The Belgian showed great resilience and sacrificed his body to nod in the first goal of the match on the brink of half-time from Bukayo Saka's knock-on. He collided with the post after heading the ball and needed medical attention shortly after.

Trossard receives treatment from Arsenal's physios after scoring the first goal of the game.

Trossard also provided an assist for the Gunners' second goal of the game with an accurate corner towards Saliba, who scored from point-blank range. He also played two key passes and won four duels and was subbed off in the 80th minute after a game-changing performance.