Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United: 5 Talking points as the Gunners secure a crucial win in top-four race | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal came out on top against Manchester United in a thrilling Premier League encounter as they secured a 3-1 win at the Emirates on Saturday.

Nuno Tavares scored in the third minute to put the hosts head, pouncing on some poor defending by the visiting side.

Nketiah's goal was ruled out by VAR for offside. However, the intervention from VAR ended in a penalty being awarded and a yellow card for Alex Telles for his challenge on Bukayo Saka. The Englishman then dispatched the resulting penalty spot in the 32nd minute to double Arsenal's lead.

Cristiano Ronaldo was back in the Manchester United lineup after missing the game against Liverpool midweek. He halved the deficit in the 34th minute with a sublime striker.

The Red Devils gave up the chance to pull themselves level after Bruno Fernandes failed to convert from the penalty spot in the 57th minute. They continued to attack well, but a well-taken Granit Xhaka thunderbolt in the 70th minute sealed the fate of the game.

As Manchester United suffer their third loss in four league outings, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Harry Maguire benched but United still concede thrice

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Harry Maguire has been at the receiving end of some harsh criticism over the last couple of months or so. He has faced flak by fans and pundits alike for his irregular performances in the defensive third.

The Manchester United captain was dropped to the bench in this crucial game. The visitors still ended up conceding three goals, with the first one coming in the very third minute of the game.

Raphael Varane and Alex Telles failed to clear the ball in the buildup for Arsenal's first goal. The left-back was at fault for conceding the penalty as well. Xhaka's long-range striker was also a result of the failure to read the danger and clear the ball promptly.

While some time away from the pitch might be good for Maguire, he is singled out way too often for a defense that needs an overhaul.

#4 Manchester United missed loads of chances in the second half

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United halved the deficit in the 32nd minute but started the second half slowly. Neither side offered much going forward but United earned a penalty just 10 minutes after the break.

Fernandes stepped up to take it, despite Ronaldo being in great goalscoring touch but missed it. This missed opportunity to bring scores level ignited a fire in the players and they saw chance after chance being created.

Manchester United have often displayed late surges in their games this season. Ronaldo himself has scored quite a few late goals to rescue a point or secure a win in the final quarter of the game.

They fell short of scoring such a decisive goal in this game but it was not for a lack of trying. They created two big chances and had three shots, two of them being on target in the second half. Manchester United just lacked accuracy in the final third.

The closest they came was when Diogo Dalot's strike came off the post after Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale got his fingertips to it.

#3 United's form in away games continues to worsen

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United have lost their last four away games in the Premier League. They have conceded 12 goals in that period and have scored just twice. Taveres' early goal set the tone for the game as the visitors found themselves chasing a lead from the get-go. The loss comes on the back of a 4-0 thumping by Liverpool last time around.

Just in October, the club were enjoying a 29-game unbeaten run in away games in the league. But since suffering a 4-2 loss to Leicester in October, they have picked up just three wins in their travels.

They will face trips to Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace next month. They will be looking to pick up a win in their travels before the season comes to an end.

#2 Spot on interventions by VAR in the game make a rare case in favor of the technology

Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League

VAR had to make a few crucial calls in the game. While we have seen them end up being controversial many a times in the league, here they were arguably spot on.

Nketiah's goal in the first half was ruled out for offside by the video referee. However, a thorough check in the buildup of the goal revealed that Saka had been fouled. The penalty was awarded rightfully and Arsenal went two goals up.

Secondly, Ronaldo's goal in the 60th minute was deferred to the VAR and they held the on-field referee's call to rule it out for offside. It was an example of why we need to make the best of technology in the modern game.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo scores a special goal against Arsenal, though it was nothing more than a consolation strike

Ronaldo scored a consolation goal for Manchester United

Ronaldo continued his goalscoring ways in the Premier League as he marked his return to the pitch with a goal. He has been dealing with the loss of his newborn son over the past week and dedicated the goal to him.

It also took his tally in the English top-flight to 100 goals. He became the fourth United player to reach a century of goals in the Premier League era. He is one of just four players to score at least 100 goals in two of Europe's big five leagues. He also reached the landmark for Real Madrid in La Liga.

He is also United's leading goalscorer this season in the league and all competitions. He has scored 16 goals in 27 appearances in the league and 22 goals in 36 appearances across competitions.

He is the only player to have reached the century mark in the Premier League and La Liga. It just goes to show that despite everything going on in his personal life and at the club, he continues to deliver.

