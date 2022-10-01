Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: 5 Hits and Flops as the Gunners secure a big win in the North London Derby | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal defeated Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, October 1. The win made it seven out of eight for the Gunners, who sit atop the table with 21 points.

The hosts put in a dominant performance in their last game against Brentford as they won 3-0 away from home. Gabriel Jesus netted a well-worked goal with a thumping header, while Granit Xhaka chipped in with an assist for the goal. William Saliba and Bukayo Saka, too, had great games and were eager to carry their top form into the North London Derby.

Manager Mikel Arteta fielded a full-strength lineup for the clash.

Arsenal's front three made a strong start to the game as they carried the ball into Tottenham's half. The hosts passed the ball around with authority and precision as they attempted to carve out an opening. Gabriel Martinelli and Saka were menacing on the flanks as they drove infield with the ball.

Thomas Partey gave the Emirates Stadium a long-awaited stunner as he scored from outside the box to make it 1-0 after 20 minutes. Ben White, who did well to get into advanced positions throughout the game, provided the assist for the Ghanaian's goal.

Despite their strong and disciplined defending, Arsenal made the mistake of making their work redundant. Gabriel Magalhaes was lured into a challenge by Richarlison and brought him to the ground to give Tottenham a penalty. Harry Kane stepped up and scored to make it 1-1. Both teams tried to alter the scoreline but were unsuccessful and were tied at the break.

Gabriel Jesus restored Arsenal's lead just four minutes after the restart. Bukayo Saka attempted a shot which was parried by Lloris, but Jesus was the first to react as he closed Romero down. The Brazilian won the ball and tapped into an open net to make it 2-1.

Martinelli and Xhaka continued to make key runs into channels in the opponent's half. The former was met with brute force by Emerson, who tackled him with a high boot and was sent off for the offence. Anthony Taylor was considerably away from the tackle and consulted his linesman before giving Emerson his marching orders.

Granit Xhaka continued in his rich vein of form as he doubled the Gunners' lead midway through the second half. Martinelli drove infield before laying the ball off Xhaka, who smashed the ball into the net with power.

Arsenal maintained their advantage and secured an important 3-1 win over Tottenham. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Thomas Partey

Partey has been on the receiving end of several eager Arsenal fans shouting "shoot" in unison as he takes a touch outside the opponent's penalty box. However, he gave them all a spectacle with a stunning strike to give his side the lead in the first half.

Ben White made a run forward into the final third and squared the ball to Partey, who curled it into the top corner with precision. It was his first goal of the season so far.

#4. Flop - Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal made a solid start to the game and even snatched the lead after 20 minutes. However, all their defensive hard work went down the drain as Gabriel gave away a cheap penalty.

Harry Kane stepped up to convert from the spot to make it 1-1

#3. Hit - Gabriel Jesus

Jesus scored his fifth goal in the Premier League after showing great awareness to steal the ball off Romero's toes. He was constantly changing his position and making runs behind Spurs' defense. In his short career at Arsenal so far, the Brazilian has made an astounding impact with the team.

#2. Flop - Emerson Royal

Emerson played a decent game until the point when he made a reckless tackle on Gabriel Martinelli and was rightly sent off by Anthony Taylor. He had his studs up and his foot landed directly on Martinelli's shin as the latter went down in a heap.

Tottenham went down to 10 men following the incident and were unable to bounce back from that deficit.

#1. Hit - Granit Xhaka

Xhaka had a great game overall under the circumstances as he scored to make it 3-1 after 67 minutes. He also bossed midfield and used his intelligent positioning to show up in key areas at the right time.

Xhaka also passed the ball well and helped his teammates get into good positions as Arsenal mounted one attack after another.

